5 songs you need to stream this week: Radiohead, Chris Cornell, and more

Radiohead — Man of War Radiohead celebrates the 20th anniversary of their landmark album OK Computer by releasing various B-sides and rarities, giving fans a glimpse into more material from one of their most famous songwriting eras. Man of War is the second B-side that the band has made public, and it comes with a music video directed by Colin Read that focuses on a man who gets followed while he walks through a city. It’s a well-produced and fairly pop-influenced single for the band, a polished song that we’re happy to finally hear. Chris Cornell — The Promise The final music video ever shot by recently deceased songwriter Chris Cornell hit the internet this week — a searing ballad called The Promise that was written for the soundtrack of a historical film of the same name. As always, the late singer’s voice grabs your ears and doesn’t let go, its gravelly tone joined by an epic backdrop of percussion and guitar-laden orchestral sounds. Parcels — Overnight If you’re looking to get down this week, you’ve got to hear Overnight, the latest single from Australian electronic outfit Parcels, which is a collaboration with legendary helmeted French duo Daft Punk. A four-on-the-floor drum groove is met with palm-muted guitar and stereo percussion and synth sounds. This one virtually forcing you to find the nearest dance partner. Jason Isbell — Hope the High Road Nashville songwriter Jason Isbell has captivated the alt-country universe for the past several years. He recently released his latest album, The Nashville Sound, with his band, The 400 Unit. He and his band appeared in excellent form on Stephen Colbert’s Late Show this week, playing an enthusiastic version of Hope the High Road, a lyric-driven song with a shredding slide-guitar solo from the frontman himself, as well as beautiful harmonies on the chorus. Soccer Mommy — Allison Songwriter Sophie Allison’s Soccer Mommy project has been quietly churning out gorgeously melodic and deeply personal music for a few years now. She recently grabbed herself a spot on the acclaimed Fat Possum label. On her latest single, Allison, layers of vocals combine with electric guitar, as lyrics about love and loss strike a deep chord.

