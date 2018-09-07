Rapper Mac Miller has died at age 26

Share

It’s a sad day for hip-hop heads across the globe, as accomplished rapper Mac Miller has passed away at age 26 of an apparent drug overdose, according to TMZ.

“Mac was found Friday at around noon at his San Fernando Valley home and was pronounced dead at the scene,” reported the celebrity blog, adding that authorities were alerted by, “A male friend who placed a 911 call from Mac’s home.”

Born Malcolm James McCormick before picking Mac Miller as a stage name, the musician also produced records using the pseudonym Larry Fisherman.

The rapper had been struggling with substance abuse issues of late, having been arrested for DUI and hit and run when he hit a utility pole with his Mercedes G-Wagon in May.

Miller was open about his darker thoughts in his music, especially on his 2014 mixtape Faces, on which he discussed narcotic use and early death.

In a recently published profile by Vulture, the rapper said, “I used to rap super openly about really dark shit, because that’s what I was experiencing at the time. That’s fine, that’s good, that’s life. It should be all the emotions.”

Miller forged his path into the limelight through copious releases and guest verses for other prominent performers, becoming the first independently distributed artist since 1995 to debut a record on the top of the Billboard 200 with the launch of his debut studio album in 2011. The rapper was still at the height of his popularity in 2018, having released his fifth studio album Swimming in August. The record debuted at number three on the Billboard 200. Miller was slated to begin a nationwide tour in support of the album in October.

In May of 2018, he parted ways with longtime girlfriend and fellow musician Ariana Grande, who has spoken publically about Miller’s struggles with addiction, and the strain it put on their relationship.

Miller was born in Pittsburgh Pennsylvania, the son of a photographer and an architect. He became serious about music while in high school, deciding to focus on his career almost exclusively from age 15 onward.

His first mixtape was released shortly thereafter, and he would eventually sign with Rostrum records, with whom he would break out on the national stage. In 2013, the rapper launched REMember Music, a record label named after a friend who had passed away.

He will be remembered as a witty and charismatic musician with an honest approach, and will be missed by music lovers around the globe.

We’ll update this article as we get more information.