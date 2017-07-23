Melbourne to host its first vinyl-pressing plant in over 30 years

Why it matters to you Records are making a resurgence, and to keep up with this nostalgia-based demand, countries are opening up new vinyl-pressing facilities for the first time in decades.

If you’re looking for evidence to support the cyclical nature of history, look no further than the good ol’ vinyl record. For a solid seven decades between the 1920’s and the 1990’s, the record was a popular form of storing and playing music. But with the advent of digital technology, these discs gradually lost their appeal. Now, it would appear that our nostalgia has gotten the better of us, and we’re turning once again to the once-abandoned medium. And that means that we need more record-pressing facilities. Luckily, Australia is in the process of opening its first modern vinyl pressing plant in over 30 years, and it’s all thanks to Program Records.

As it stands, there are only 48 record-pressing facilities in the world, 18 of which are located in the U.S. The remaining 30 are scattered around the world, but soon, that number will grow. Program Records is focusing on “supporting the local music scene backed by a data-driven and highly efficient production facility,” the company said in a press release. The new facility will come complete with high-tech WarmTone presses made by Viryltech in Toronto, as well as a new plating and stamper-making system. Program Records also boasts experienced mastering and lacquer cutting in its upcoming factory.

“We want to make great records, support the Australian music scene, and have fun along the way,” Program Records’ Steve Lynch.

As per the Program Records website, the new plant will find a home in Melbourne’s northern suburbs and will double as an event space, hosting launches and other musical acts.

Australia, however, is not the only country that will soon be getting a new record plant. A couple Asian nations are joining in on the fun as well. In fact, South Korea recently opened its very first vinyl-pressing plant in over a decade. Machang Music & Pictures now has a facility in Seongsu-dong, eastern Seoul, earlier this month, which could mark the return of the vinyl records industry in the country. This announcement came shortly after Sony revealed that it would start pressing records again for the first time in nearly three decades by opening a new plant in Japan’s Shizuoka Prefecture in March 2018.

The Program Records facility in Melbourne is slated for an early 2018 opening as well.