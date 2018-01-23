The retro Muzen OTR Wood speaker may be tiny, but it packs a big punch

Folks who grew up across the pond are doubtless familiar with Radio Caroline, the British radio station first founded in 1964 that broadcasted music and news from international waters. Embodying the spirit of independence, Radio Caroline sought to offer an alternative to British record companies’ and the BBC’s control of radio waves and popular music.

Decades ago, listening to the station likely involved using an antique radio, one that did not feature voice control or touchscreen buttons, but rather dials and and a simple analog face. And now, those nostalgic for simpler times when the music was sweet and the technology was simple(r) can broadcast their favorite stations (and more) from the Muzen OTR Wood.

This Bluetooth radio looks every bit like the retro radio. Indeed, the design of the speaker pays homage to Radio Caroline, and 10 percent of funds raised in Muzen’s Indiegogo campaign will be donated to the classic radio station to help sustain its mission. And although this wooden speaker may look like something you might’ve found in the mid-20th century, rest assured that the technology behind it has been decades in the making.

Constructed with premium walnut and rosewood, each piece promises a unique texture and color. The petite desktop radio will allow you to either search for your favorite radio station using one set of knobs, or connect to your phone, tablet, or PC via Bluetooth and AUX capabilities via another set of dials. The Muzen OTR Wood allows music enthusiasts up to 10 hours of playtime, and can be charged via a simple USB cable.

With a frequency range of FM 87 to 108MHz, you should be able to tune into just about any radio station you’d like, or if you’re feeling a bit more modern, connect to your favorite streaming service. Using Bluetooth, the speaker’s maximum output stands at 5W, while you can turn up the FM radio to 2W.

Weighing in at under half a pound and measuring less than 4 inches long, this is one portable speaker that promises big sound and a timeless design. You can back the Muzen OTR Wood on Indiegogo for $69, with the promise of one of these speakers delivered by March 2018.