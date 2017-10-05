Radiohead, LL Cool J, 17 more vie to be in 2018 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame class

Why it matters to you Contemporary legend Radiohead seem like good a bet to enter next year's Hall of Fame class.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame released its list of nominees for the 2018 induction ceremony in Cleveland, and it features a varied group of artists joined together by the fact that they each released their first official recordings at least 25 years ago.

The list includes never-before-eligible bands like Radiohead and Rage Against the Machine, both of whom released their first material in 1992. Of the 19 nominated artists, nine make the ballot for the first time, with the aforementioned bands joined by Eurythmics, Dire Straits, Judas Priest, Kate Bush, The Moody Blues, Nina Simone, and Sister Rosetta Tharpe.

More than 900 international rock historians, artists, and industry members will vote on the eventual inductees, with factors such as an artist’s influence on other musicians, length of career, and innovation taken into account on the ballot.

In addition to the experts, fans will get a chance to participate in the voting, with the five most fan-voted artists will count as “fan ballots” in this year’s ceremony. Fan voting will begin on the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s website on Thursday, October 5, and will continue through December 5.

Even when taking all of the previously discussed factors into account, all judges are going to have to make some tough choices at the ballot box this year. Given the varied list of nominees — artists range from famed rappers like LL Cool J to ’80s dance pioneers like Depeche Mode — there are legitimate arguments to be made for each and every one of the nominees to make the Rock Hall’s induction ceremony in 2018.

The official list of inductees will be announced in December, with the induction ceremony taking place in Cleveland on April 14. The ceremony will once again be broadcast by HBO, with SiriusXM also carrying a live satellite radio broadcast of the event.

The full list of nominees includes:

Bon Jovi

Kate Bush

The Cars

Depeche Mode

Dire Straits

Eurythmics

J. Geils Band

Judas Priest

LL Cool J

MC5

The Meters

Moody Blues

Radiohead

Rage Against the Machine

Rufus featuring Chaka Khan

Nina Simone

Sister Rosetta Tharpe

Link Wray

The Zombies

Be sure to check out our playlist highlighting all of the nominated artists below: