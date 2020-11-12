  1. News

3D scanning sheds light on newly discovered 2-million-year-old fossilized skull

By

Sometimes it takes the very latest technology to answer some of the oldest questions. This week, researchers announced the discovery of an incredibly rare, 2-million-year-old skull in South Africa that is a cousin species to “Homo erectus,” the famous extinct archaic human from the Pleistocene era.

The only problem? The cranium, which was encased in a significant amount of sediment, was in more than 300 pieces. Fortunately, the team was able to turn to the latest 3D-scanning technology, a tool called the Artec Space Spider, to painstakingly reconstruct the skull. The process, which took hundreds of hours, helped them discover insights they may not have otherwise come to light — such as clues in the teeth that suggest the subject’s likely diet.

“During the process of removing the individual pieces from the sediment, I scanned the cranium so that if any pieces unexpectedly dislodged, there was a high resolution of record of their location,” Jesse Martin, a graduate researcher at La Trobe University in Melbourne, Australia, who worked on the project, told Digital Trends. “Even after manual reconstruction, there were some elements of the cranium that could not be manually attached — either because the contact point was too small, or a tiny part of the edges had been lost.”

3D scanned skull
La Trobe University

Putting together a fossilized object broken into 300 pieces isn’t the same as, say, putting together a 300-piece puzzle, Martin said. After millions of years in the ground, fossils (including this one) are often discolored and stained. This can hide underlying anatomical features important for analysis. Being able to 3D scan an object while it’s still in the ground also provides valuable clues about its context — the same way modern detectives would work to preserve a crime scene so as to not lose any of the important details.

Software tools developed by Artec 3D helped solve these problems, enabling the researchers to not only reconstruct the skull (and remove its discoloration) but also to “reverse-engineer” details of the excavation site. The 3D scanning is additionally crucial because it can allow detailed fossil records to be analyzed by researchers all over the world in scenarios in which a fossil is not authorized to be removed from its country of origin.

“The fields of paleoanthropology and archaeology are only really starting to use 3D scanning to improve our excavation, reconstruction, and analytical methods,” Martin said. “Archaeology and paleoanthropology are inherently destructive sciences, and so the 3D technology is especially well-positioned to solve the problem of diligent record keeping and data acquisition. To put it plainly, you can’t excavate and reconstruct the same fossil twice.”

A paper describing the work was recently published in the journal Nature Ecology & Evolution.

Editors' Recommendations

The best video games for kids

Wild new 3D printer makes parts by sending titanium particles supersonic

3D printing metal technique

Sony Xperia 5 II review: A true compact flagship, with classic Sony problems

sony xperia 5 ii review shutter button

Apple refreshes its MacBook Air, Pro, and Mini lineup with the new M1 processor

first macbook air powered by apple silicon next generation mac macbookair macbookpro mini 11102020

Rocket Lab to attempt its first booster recovery next week

rocket lab to attempt its first booster recovery next week

WhatsApp launches disappearing messages. Here’s how to turn it on

how to use whatsapp web im instant messaging app

Elon Musk’s Teslaquila tipple has arrived and costs $250

Tired of robocalls? Unlimited burner phone service keeps your digits private

Is Netflix planning to compete with live TV?

Rain of rocks falls on this planet with a temperature of 3,000°C

Strange radio burst discovered in Milky Way for first time, source identified

This artist's impression of a magnetar in outburst, showing complex magnetic field structure and beamed emission, is here imagined as following a crust-cracking episode.

Stretchable, self-healing, recyclable device could be the future of wearables

stretchable recyclable self healing wearable f5 large

Virgin Galactic to launch first crewed test flight from New Mexico this month

virgin galactic takes big step toward space tourism trips vss unity

The driest place on Earth might hold the key to finding life on Mars

How to watch the first operational Crew Dragon launch next Saturday