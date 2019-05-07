Digital Trends
News

Amazon’s Alexa adds email updates, plus a bunch of cool new routines

Clayton Moore
By

It’s been kind of a crazy day in the tech world. Google announced a whole bunch of fascinating news largely based around its massive investments in advanced language learning technologies (you know, artificial intelligence). But Amazon’s Alexa is keeping up with new abilities based around the device’s “routines,” which are programmable features that can activate multiple features of a smart home all at once.

Alexa Routines were first introduced to smart home speakers and smart home aficionados in the fall of 2017, so they’re not exactly brand new, but Alexa’s new tricks may come as a surprise to even the most jaded of smart speaker users. Routines can now, for example, be connected to Gmail or Outlook to trigger shared notifications of important messages.

Timing seems to be a big deal in the latest update. Users can, for example, schedule an Amazon Echo speaker to play the latest news or get a read on today’s weather, then list the events on your Outlook or Google calendar not long after your morning alarm goes off. Routines can also be tied to sunrise or sunset.

The chain of sequences that Google can trigger also seems to be getting more sophisticated. Say, “Alexa, good evening,” and the digital assistant can light the lights, play the music, and perform other tasks. You can also listen to the evening’s news and start the Alexa voice app, which now has access to something like 100,000 Alexa skills.

Smart home users get even more bonuses from Alexa’s latest upgrades. Those using Logitech smart home cameras or devices that access Cloud Cam can trigger routines based on when a person crosses its field of vision. Smart home users with Key by Amazon-enabled devices can also lock and unlock their door with a voice PIN.

Alexa has been introducing some fun and entertaining new features for a while. Some of the app’s hands-free-style games have ranged from quizzes to trivia to fleeing the bloody Alien from the now-40-year-old Alien movie. You can, of course, do more adult things like make to-do lists, explore local businesses, set timers, and even trigger a quick workout.

If you’re a more creative sort, there are plenty of skills and routines to ring your bell. A skill called Translated supports nearly 40 languages, and is an ambitious bid to keep up with Google’s impressive language-interpretation research. Listening to a podcast is a breeze on Stitcher, where Alexa’s commands are numerous and intuitive. Bloggers who use WordPress can now deliver their posts via audio through the Alexa Blog blueprint, while content creators can use the Flash Briefing blueprint to publish and share their latest updates on the Alexa Skills Store. Meanwhile, budding writers, can share their deepest stories and poems with Storytelling blueprints like Fable and Fairy Tale. Finally, universities and religious organizations can use the new University and Spiritual Talks blueprints to make their live and recorded audio content available via Alexa-friendly devices.

Don't Miss

Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL: Everything you need to know
best buy drops air fryer prices from power ninja cuisinart and philips 4 qt digital 5
Smart Home

Best Buy cuts prices on air fryers from Ninja Foodi, Cuisinart, Philips, more

Best Buy dropped air fryer prices on best-selling models from Power, Ninja, Cuisinart, and more. Air frying is a healthier way to prepare fried food than with a deep-fryer or a pan with lots of oil. Air fryers use little or no oil to cook.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Android
Mobile

Google shows off Android Q Dark Mode and other new features at Google I/O 2019

Android Pie recently rolled out, but it's already time to look ahead to Android Q, the next version of Google's mobile OS. We've seen a number of rumors and leaks come out about the operating system, and now it's available for beta testing.
Posted By Christian de Looper
google pixel 3a and xl hands on 1
Mobile

Here’s where you can buy the Google Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL

The Google Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL smartphones are finally here, offering Google's smart machine learning and artificial intelligence at an affordable price. Want the Google Pixel 3a for yourself? Here's where you can.
Posted By Christian de Looper
Mobile

The Pixel 3 is getting a time-warping new feature and a lot more availability

Google's latest flagships, the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL, are now available. Here's everything we know about the Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL. The Time Lapse mode from the Pixel 3a range will also be coming to the Pixel 3.
Posted By Simon Hill
Pixel 3 taking a photo
Mobile

Say hello to the Pixel 3a -- Google's midrange phone with flagship capabilities

The Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL are considered to be two of the best Android smartphones, but it looks like Google could be prepping a midrange line. Say hello to the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL.
Posted By Mark Jansen
star wars: the last jedi review
Movies & TV

Three more Star Wars films receive a release date, Avatar gets a delay

Disney revised its feature film release schedule following its acquisition of 21st Century Fox, revealing the future of properties like Star Wars, Marvel, Avatar, Indiana Jones, and more.
Posted By Chris Gates
google lens updates io 2019 sn104297
Photography

As AR heads to Google search, Lens learns to translate, add tips, and more

Google Lens can soon help you decide what to eat by scanning the menu, then calculate the tip with one look at the receipt. Translation options are also expanding for Lens, while augmented reality tools will be built into search results.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
red dead redemption 2 xbox controller unsplash
Gaming

Microsoft could make gaming more accessible with this Xbox controller patent

Microsoft continues to invest in the experiences of differently abled players. This particular patent details an Xbox controller equipped with a Braille display and haptic paddles that can be rearranged.
Posted By Charles Singletary Jr.
Google Maps
Mobile

Google Maps will let you enter Incognito Mode, and it won’t store your data

Google now allows users to manage how long Google stores their data, and the company added an Incognito Mode to Maps. When that feature is active, location information won't be stored to your Google account.
Posted By Christian de Looper
lowes presidents day deals on dyson nest and samsung outdoor cam digital wired security camera with night vision 6
Smart Home

Google goes all-in on Nest with a total rebrand of its smart home devices

Nest is now Google Nest, which represents Alphabet's smart home products. Users will definitely notice some changes, as they'll be prompted to migrate their Google accounts to their Nest apps. There's also some IFTTT trouble ahead.
Posted By Jenny McGrath
Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL
Mobile

The Google Pixel 3 is now available from T-Mobile and compatible with Visible

Google finally unveiled the new Google Pixel 3 and Google Pixel 3 XL, arguably the best Android phones currently available. Now that they're official, you might be wondering how to get them for yourself.
Posted By Christian de Looper
Google I/O 2019
Mobile

Google I/O 2019 showed us new Pixel phones, a more accessible Android, and more

Well that's all she wrote folks. Google I/O 2019's keynote is over, and with it, we know the major announcements for this part of the year. From all-new Pixel phones, to more Android Q, here's everything we saw.
Posted By Mark Jansen
Nest Home Hub announcement
Smart Home

Google’s Nest Hub Max smart display hopes to to take on the Echo Show

Google revealed the Google Nest Hub Max, a smart display that is powered by the Google Assistant. The device with a 10-inch screen with a built-in video camera and facial recognition will retail for $229.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
Polestar 2
Cars

Polestar electric vehicle won’t lose $7,500 tax credit because of Volvo sales

Volvo parent company Geely's Polestar EV will have its own 200,000 vehicle sales allotment for $7,500 tax incentives apart from Volvo sales. If Polestar and Volvo sales were lumped together both brands would lose the inducement sooner.
Posted By Bruce Brown