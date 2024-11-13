Everything on Amazon’s new ‘Haul’ store costs less than $20

Amazon has just launched a new store full of stuff costing no more than $20. It’s the tech behemoth’s way of taking on the likes of Chinese retailers Temu and Shein, whose own bargains are becoming increasingly popular with online shoppers in the U.S.

Currently in beta, Amazon’s new store, called Haul, is a mobile-only offering and will appear as a new tab on the company’s shopping app after you next update it. Alternatively, visit www.amazon.com/haul on your phone’s web browser.

Announcing the store on Wednesday, Amazon said the new platform offers affordable items in categories that include fashion, home, lifestyle, and electronics, though the delivery time of “one to two weeks” means that impatient shoppers might want to steer clear of Haul.

“All items are priced $20 or less with the majority priced $10 and under, and some items as low as $1,” Amazon explained in a post on its website. “Customers can enjoy even more savings when they add more items to a single order, with 5% off orders $50 and over, and 10% off orders $75 or more.”

Amazon cites a few examples of what you can find, including a three-piece trimmer razor set for $2.99; colorful table runners to help decorate for the holidays for $2.99; an iPhone 16 case for $1.79; a women’s elastic stretch cinch belt for $1.99; and a pair of touchscreen winter gloves for $3.21.

At those prices, the quality is going to be far from top-notch — anyone who’s already shopped on places like Temu and Shein will have a reasonable idea of what to expect. To try to build trust, Amazon says it screens Haul products to ensure that they’re safe, authentic, and compliant with applicable regulations.

If you really don’t like what you get, Amazon is offering free returns on all purchases over $3 within 15 days of delivery, and is also providing hassle-free returns at more than 8,000 drop-off locations across the U.S., including at Amazon Lockers, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Markets, UPS, and Staples.

As customers search for more affordable options amid rising living costs, places like Temu and Shein have thrived in recent years, with their success now prompting Amazon to make moves in the same sector.

In another effort to boost shopping activity on its site, Amazon recently debuted a new AI-powered “Shopping Guide” feature designed to reduce the time a customer spends researching a potential purchase by summarizing key points and important information for product listings that have been filtered for your specific needs.