Share

In the past 40 years or so, during our world’s massive adoption of gizmos, the culture has become a disposable one. Smartphone battery seems a little tepid these days? Just trade it in and send your old one to the great electronics graveyard, somewhere out there in the world where most of us don’t have to think about it.

Many of our grandparents grew up during the Great Depression and had a whole different mind-set. If a shoe could be repaired by a cobbler or a pocket watch lovingly restored by a watchmaker, it was. It was a different time, that’s for sure.

Refreshingly, Amazon is making all those old ideas new again with a new portal that is specifically designed to encourage its many customers to recycle, repair, and return devices, as well as to buy quality pre-owned and refurbished devices.

Fittingly, the program was launched on America Recycles Day and has been dubbed Amazon Second Chance. It’s a way not only to clear out all the electronic clutter we all accumulate over the year but to grab some great gear at reduced prices. Here are the five methods Amazon is offering customers through the program.