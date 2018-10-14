Digital Trends
News

Amy Winehouse coming back as a ‘hologram’ for a world tour in 2019

Trevor Mogg
By

Some see it as an appropriate way to celebrate the talents of an iconic artist, while others are, to put it simply, creeped out by the whole thing.

We’re talking about technology that’s used to create virtual simulations of famous singers — usually ones no longer with us — to give fans past and present another chance to see their idol perform on stage. Well, sort of.

The idea of sending deceased artists back on the road is back in the headlines after the father of Amy Winehouse announced a world tour in 2019 featuring a “hologram” of his daughter on stage.

Winehouse, who died in 2011 from alcohol poisoning at the age of 27, will, in a manner of speaking, perform some of her most popular tracks during the concerts, among them Rehab, Back to Black, and Valerie. The show will include backing from a live band, backing singers (living ones, not digital projections), and “theatrical stagecraft,” according to the organizers, Base Entertainment.

In a tweet posted over the weekend, Amy’s father, Mitch, said his family is “delighted” to be teaming up with the Los Angeles-based digital effects company “to continue celebrating the life and work of Amy.”

He added that all proceeds from the tour will go to the Amy Winehouse Foundation, which works to help vulnerable and disadvantaged youngsters.

Speaking to Reuters about the planned tour, Mr. Winehouse said: “Fans have been clamoring for something new from Amy, but really there isn’t anything new,” adding, “We felt this would be a tremendous way for Amy both to revisit her fans through a hologram, and also an incredible way to raise money for our foundation.”

Base Entertainment, the company tasked with putting Amy Winehouse back on stage, albeit in holographic form, says it creates events where “audiences are not watching a show [but] are drawn into an ultra-realistic experience where fantasy becomes reality and ‘life comes back to the stage.'”

It should be noted that the technology does not produce actual holograms, but instead a 2D image that Base Entertainment CEO Brian Becker described in an interview earlier this year as “a 3D illusion,” adding that “‘holographic technology’ or ‘hologram’ is just a good name that people recognize.”

Creating an accurate digital representation of Amy Winehouse could be key to the tour’s success, and could even influence whether or not it actually goes ahead. A similar tour organized by another company — Hologram USA — that featured a likeness of Whitney Houston was called off by the late singer’s estate after it decided the representation was of poor quality.

The idea of using digital effects to create representations of artists first came to prominence in 2012 when Hologram USA put Tupac on stage at the Coachella festival, while Michael Jackson showed up at the Billboard Music Awards in 2014.

A hologram of Billie Holliday currently shows nightly at a theater in Los Angeles, while Base Entertainment is operating another performance featuring a representation of Roy Orbison.

But the projection technology isn’t only being used for dead artists. Abba, whose four band members were very much alive the last time we checked, are planning an “avatar tour project” for 2019 featuring their first new tracks in 35 years.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Geddy Lee on how Rush cranked back the clock one song time at a time on R40 Live
pocket listen
Mobile

Pocket transforms articles into podcasts with an assist from Amazon

Read-it-later app Pocket is adding an option to turn articles into easily navigable podcasts with its new app redesign for iOS and Android. The feature relies on Amazon's voice-to-text service Polly.
Posted By Rose Behar
doorbell 2 pro or elite which ring video should you buy
Smart Home

Alexa will trick or greet you with custom doorbells this Halloween

Amazon released new Alexa-compatible smart doorbell application tools for developers. These let smart cameras and doorbells use motion sensing and doorbell presses to start Alexa Routines.
Posted By Bruce Brown
BMW X7 Facebook teaser
Cars

The supersized BMW X7 is coming with a grille you can park a 2 Series on

BMW will soon expand its lineup with a new range-topping SUV named the X7. The first-ever BMW X7 is shaping up to be the 7 Series of the SUV world in terms of size, price, and image.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Flash software
Computing

Spoof Adobe Flash updaters are inserting cryptocurrency mining malware

As part of these attacks, bogus Adobe updaters go on to legitimately update Flash Player and throw users to an official website on completion. Unfortunately, they also embed an "XMRig" mining bot in the process.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
wau ebike crowdfunding 1
Outdoors

The Wau stands out in the crowded ebike market with its 60-mile range

The Wau ebike is a high-tech commuter that offers onboard GPS tracking, geofenced alarm systems, built-in front and rear lights, and pedal-assist speeds of up to 20 mph, with a range of as much as 60 miles between charges.
Posted By Kraig Becker
great ormond street hospital tech overhaul gettyimages 906005118
Emerging Tech

With VR dinosaurs and ‘Minecraft,’ one hospital is making medicine less scary

From augmented reality rabbits on the wards to a Minecraft recreation of the hospital for kids to explore, one of the world's most renowned children's hospitals just got a major tech overhaul.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
british army new bomb disposal robot screen shot 2018 10 11 at 21 36 44
Emerging Tech

Check out the British Army’s beefy new bomb-disposal robot

The British Army is about to get an impressive new explosive ordnance disposal robot that is able to climb stairs, negotiate slopes, cut wires, and … oh, yes, dispose of bombs, too.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
what facebook users should know about cambridge analytica and privacy mobile v1
Computing

Was your Facebook account hacked in the latest breach? Here’s how to find out

Facebook now reports that its latest data breach affected only 30 million users, down from an initial estimate of 50 million accounts. You can also find out if hackers had accessed your account by visiting a dedicated portal.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
Intel Core i7-7700K review
Computing

Intel stands by Core i9 benchmarks, testing company to seek more data

Benchmarking company Principle Technologies will be retesting the AMD Ryzen 7 2700X and Intel's latest ninth-generation chipset processors and will address earlier issues which skewed the benchmark results toward Intel.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
dunkin tiny home biofuel donuts home6 1020x577
Smart Home

Like many of us, this tiny home keeps itself running with coffee in its system

Dunkin' partnered with a biochemical company, a tiny home manufacturer, and Olivia Wilde to build a 275-square foot transportable home powered by coffee ground-based biofuel. The Home That Runs on Dunkin incorporates reclaimed materials.
Posted By Bruce Brown
mochibot 32 legged robot
Emerging Tech

Kill it before it lays eggs! Crazy 32-leg robot moves like a cyborg sea urchin

We’ve seen one-legged, two-legged, four-legged and even six-legged robots, but researchers from Japan have gone way, way further with their latest project: A 32-legged robot. Check it out.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
photography news oct 13 hexrangercamerabag2
Photography

Photography News: Raw edits on iPad and an A.I. research lab for PicsArt

In this week's photography news, Canon launched an iPad app that allows for RAW edits on the go. Popular mobile editing app PicsArt now has a research lab dedicated entirely to A.I.-powered tools.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
nhtsa self dimming matrix headlights proposal eviyos pixel light osram opto semiconductors
Cars

Are European-style self-dimming and glare-free headlights coming to the U.S.?

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) proposes to allow adaptive LED headlights on vehicles sold in the U.S. Adaptive LEDs automatically lower headlight intensity when they detect pedestrians or oncoming vehicles.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Movies & TV

‘Venom’ devours the box office competition with monstrous second weekend

Sony Pictures anti-superhero movie Venom won the weekend box office for the second straight week, beating musical drama A Star is Born, as well as three new releases that made it into the weekend's top ten movies.
Posted By Rick Marshall