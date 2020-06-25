  1. News

Andrew Yang’s Data Dividend Project wants you to get paid for your data

By

Former presidential candidate Andrew Yang wants everyone to get paid when companies use their personal data. 

Yang appeared on Digital Trends Live on Thursday to talk about the Data Dividend Project, which he recently founded to encourage people to take control of their online data. 

“Let’s get people money for your data! It’s worth tens of billions of dollars, and we’re not seeing a dime…what’s up with that?” Yang told Digital Trends. “The project is about activating people’s data property rights so we can get a straight answer from the tech companies.”

Yang said the Data Dividend Project works in conjunction with the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA), intended to enhance privacy rights and consumer protection. That law starts getting enforced next week, and there is a similar law in Nevada. 

“If you sign up for the Data Dividend Project, we will activate your data rights in California and Nevada where they already have rules on the books, and if you’re not in one of those states, then we will go to your statehouse.”

Yang said the website also lets people know if any data breach claims would apply to them so they can receive compensation. 

Almost all of the websites and apps we use collect some form of our data and Yang contends that everyone should have the right to know what people are doing with their data, as well as have the option to opt out of sharing their data. 

Facebook already has an Off-Facebook Activity tool that allows people to see and control the data that other apps and websites share with Facebook. However, Yang said Facebook is a $650 billion company, and most of that comes from its users’ data. He said he believes we should all get a kickback since it is, after all, our data.

Since your personal data is worth a lot to companies like Facebook, Yang said that the project could get you a minimum of around $10 a month, but depending on who you are, it could go up to thousands of dollars per month. He said California residents could get their money in days or weeks if they sign up now. 

Yang said that statehouses around the country are considering legislation similar to the CCPA, so more people could benefit from the Data Dividend Project in the future. 

“Washington, D.C. is decades behind the curve on technology. It’s gone from being inconvenient to being disastrous over time. One of my big goals is to try and catch them up,” Yang said. 

Editors' Recommendations

Democratic lawmakers propose nationwide facial recognition ban

democrats propose facial recognition ban crowd getty

Verizon pulls ads from Facebook and Instagram amid growing boycott

total mobile protection

This app will help prevent Big Tech from tracking you

Jumbo privacy app

Massive ‘Blueleaks’ trove of law enforcement documents leaked

hands on a laptop

Acer’s Swift 5 is first announced with Intel’s 11th-gen CPUs and Xe graphics

acer swift 5 intel 11th gen cpu xe graphics

Google skimps on details about how it’s cutting packaging waste

google packaging waste collision from home sustainabillity

How to watch the Fortnite Diplo, Noah Cyrus, and Young Thug concert

Microsoft increasing Black leadership with $150 million investment

Watch how NASA plans to deploy the first-ever Mars helicopter

iOS 14 learns your charging habits to extend your AirPods’ lifespan

Rapid urine test tells the truth about your diet, even if you don’t

mothers day activity guide stock photo fruit market with various colorful fresh fruits and vegetables 130707287

Amazon may be considering adding live TV to Prime Video

Amazon Logo

Panasonic takes on Sony in the vlogging camera game with compact Lumix G100

panasonic lumix g100 vlogging camera announced table top

Workers say Amazon lied about COVID-19 cases at Minnesota warehouse

Collision From Home is the stunning future of tech conferences