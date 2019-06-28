Digital Trends
News

All of the Apple products that made Jony Ive a living design legend

Jackie Dove
By
Jony Ive (right) and Apple CEO Tim Cook look over the new Mac Pro Display
Jony Ive (right) and Apple CEO Tim Cook look over the new Mac Pro Display and computer during Apple’s Worldwide Developer Conference on June 3. Brittany Hosea-Small/AFP/Getty Images

Jony Ive, Apple’s famed Chief Design Officer and resident design master since 1997, announced Thursday that he is leaving the company to form his own design company, LoveFrom. Apple will be LoveFrom’s first client, which makes sense because much of the company’s success can be directly traced back to Ive’s groundbreaking industrial designs that span a generation. When you think of Apple products — the iMac, iPod, iPhone, iPad, AirPods, and Apple Watch spring to mind — the guiding hand and conceptual mastermind behind them is Jonathan Ive alongside his long-term, tight design team.

Here are some of the most famous designs to spring from his offices in Cupertino.

Newton MessagePad

Apple Newton next to an iPhone
Blake Patterson/Flickr

Ive’s first job at Apple was to design the second generation of the Newton MessagePad. The first generation, which hadn’t been released at the time, had serious design flaws and issues that Ives had set out to fix, while struggling to determine out how this device (was it a PDA?) would actually fit into people’s lives. While the revised and updated Newton, complete with glass screen and pen, went on to win numerous design awards, and was greatly loved by those purchased it, it was not considered a commercial success and was discontinued in 1998.

Bondi Blue iMac (aka iMac G3)

iMac G3 Bondi Blue
Marcin Wichary/Flickr

As the translucent blue face that launched a revolution in computer design, the original Bondi Blue iMac kickstarted a fun colorful look that popularized Apple products and inspired accessory makers for years. The iMac, developed under Ive’s direction, was derived from a simple idea: the CPU components were integrated into one unit and then surrounded by a translucent white and blue (Bondi blue) shell. The iMac was designed to be classic plug and play, ready to be used instantly by anyone in the family regardless of computer experience. No extra parts were required other than the matching hockey puck mouse, keyboard, and cable. This radical redesign of what had previously been all-beige struck a chord all over the planet and signaled the revision of consumer-based computing design from that point on.

While Ive certainly must have signed off on it, the Hockey Puck Mouse, that round pointing device that looked pretty but clenched users’ hands into a painful claw, turned out to be one of the most reviled of products. It was never formally attributed to Ive.

While the translucent and decorative waves overtook consumer computing, let’s not forget the original colorful Blueberry and Tangerine (iBook G3) Clamshell notebooks as well as the later sleek white, black, and aluminum cased laptops over the years punctuated by PowerBooks, MacBooks, the wispy light MacBook Air, and more.

iPod

Original ipod from 2001, seen at 2002 Macworld
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Whether you went nuts for the mechanical scroll wheel, the touch-sensitive wheel, the all-touch interface, or the famous click wheel, the first iPod models became the ubiquitous pocket sized music player major companies (see Microsoft Zune) tried but failed to emulate. Every iPod upgrade, from its clean white exterior to its shiny, colorful metallic bodies and diminutive digital readouts, and later tiny Mini, Nano, and Shuffle models all had their fan base and sprang from the creative brain of product design guru Ive. From its launch in 2001 to the introduction of the iPhone in 2007, the iPod plugged into the ears of multiple generations of music lovers worldwide and was released in a variety of colors, finishes, and sizes. After the iPhone launch, the design converged into the iPhone with the iPod touch. But many of those original models and old nanos, shuffles, and minis are still part of peoples’ collections today, serving as anything from small desktop or pocket music players to hard drive storage.

iPhone

1st generation iphone
Kimberly White/Getty Images

What was it about the all glass front that reminded people of Apple’s previous touchscreen device, the Newton MessagePad? The history of iPhone was a bit complex as the design team had started out investigating how touchscreen devices and tablets might fit into Apple’s overall product lineup. While it did not start out as a phone, and harked back to the MessagePad, the iPhone form factor is largely attributed to Ive. While various incarnations of the product had been tested since 2004, Apple’s CEO Steve Jobs felt that a tablet would not prove as critical to the public as a radically re-invented cell phone. So with tech that was eventually also used in the iPad, Jobs, launched the iPhone at Macworld Expo in 2007. A non-phone version was introduced shortly thereafter as the iPod touch.

iPad

first generation ipad
Paul Faith/Getty Images

After the launch of the iPhone, Ives and the design team circled back to their previous designs and came up with an all-glass, touch screen device they called iPad, that again somewhat resembled the old Newton in broad concept. This new device got a lot of traction from artists, designers, and regular consumers. Available with both built-in Wi-Fi as well as cellular capabilities, and taking the technology that had gone into the iPhone back to its original tablet format, Apple, under the direction of Ive, executed another huge home run in the marketplace.

Apple Watch

first generation Apple Watch
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

From the shape of the watch — a rounded rectangle — to the construction of the straps — Ive had a dominant role in inventing the Apple Watch, a product that came to him in 2011 after the death of Steve Jobs. He sought to formulate a “wearable notification device” that could be paired with an iPhone. Observing Google Glass crystallized to the Apple designer that this device should be on the wrist, not on the face.

AirPods

first generation airpods
Stephen Lam/Getty Images

While they are not universally loved and even sometimes mocked, Apple’s AirPods are the first wireless Bluetooth earbuds from Apple and are bestsellers, with 35 million units sold in 2018 alone. They were first released in December 2016, with a second iteration, featuring improved battery life released this year.

Intersection of hardware and software

ios 7 on an iphone
Steve Parsons/Getty Images

While Ive has been credited as an industrial genius with a preference for unique looking hardware, his tenure at Apple has also encompassed significant participation in interface initiatives, and since late 2012, he assumed control of Apple’s human interface (HI) project, unifying hardware and software design. He was also instrumental in the redesign of iPhone and iPod touch interfaces with iOS 7 and participated in the design of OS X Yosemite. And his grandest vision yet was the design of Apple Park, the company’s new headquarters and the last project Ives worked on with his “spiritual partner” Steve Jobs before his death.

Some misses

The Apple Pencil

While successes outnumbered failures in the Ives lineup of Apple products, there were a few stumbles along the way. An almost forgotten miss in the pre-iPhone era was the iPod Hi-Fi, a boombox-style speaker system released in 2006, and designed for use with any iPod player. The iPod Hi-Fi was discontinued a year-and-a-half later. Ives has also taken some hits for the Magic Mouse 2 and the first generation of the Apple Pencil, both of which had awkward charging methodologies: the Magic Mouse charged on its back and the Pencil stuck out of the iPad’s Lightning port.

Past and future converge

Ive is credited with the conception and execution of a great majority of Apple’s most famous and successful products, but he never claimed to work alone. He and his team of designers took inspiration and ideas from many sources, especially the company’s founder and late CEO Steve Jobs. Perhaps with the new design firm, Ive will once again have a hand in a unique new Apple product — or even revolutionize design for another client.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best portable chargers of 2019
Up Next

The best iPhone camera lenses
2020 ford f series super duty tremor off road package
Cars

2020 Ford F-Series Super Duty Tremor is as unstoppable as an earthquake

Among many updates for the new model year, the 2020 Ford F-Series Duty gets a new Tremor off-road package. Additions like 35-inch tires, new dampers, and a locking rear differential add more rock-crawling capability to Ford's trucks.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
watch live 2020 democratic primary debate miami prepares for first debates of the presidential election
News

How and where to watch the second night of the 2020 Democratic primary debates

NBC News will host 20 candidates over two nights in the first round of debates for the 2020 Democratic primary. You'll be able to livestream the second debate for free online at 6 p.m. PT on June 27.
Posted By Mathew Katz
Amazon Echo Show 5
Smart Home

Prepare for Prime Day with our price predictions for Echo, other Amazon devices

The better-prepared you are when Amazon Prime Day 2019 kicks off on July 15, the more likely you'll be ready for the best deals. With literally millions of products marked down for Prime Day, lack of preparation could be costly.
Posted By Bruce Brown
nasas dragonfly drone heading to saturns largest moon nasa
Emerging Tech

NASA’s eight-rotor Dragonfly drone is heading to Saturn’s largest moon

NASA is sending a drone to Titan, Saturn's largest moon, in an ambitious undertaking that may unlock the mystery of how life began on Earth. The Dragonfly mission is slated to launch in 2026, though won't reach Titan until 2034.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
vws new carsharing service aims to be a little different from the rest volkswagen weshare launched in berlin as full electric
Cars

VW’s new carsharing service aims to be a little different from the rest

VW has entered the carsharing market with the launch of its WeShare service in Berlin, Germany. Hoping to appeal to environmentally minded folks, it's the first such service to offer a fleet made up entirely of electric vehicles.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
t mobile one vs simple choice hq sign feat 2x3
Mobile

T-Mobile's 5G network is now live in pockets of six major U.S. cities

T-Mobile's 5G network has officially launched in the U.S., though it's not with the 600MHz frequency we were all expecting, but with millimeter wave, just like Verizon's existing 5G network.
Posted By Christian de Looper
2020 dodge charger srt hellcat widebody and scat pack front rear
Cars

2020 Dodge Charger Widebody adds grip to tame massive Hemi power

The 2020 Dodge Charger Widebody sprouts fender flares housing wider tires. The extra rubber adds grip to go with the big sedan's prodigious power. You can still get a Charger with a 707-horsepower Hellcat Hemi V8.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2020 chrysler voyager is a bargain basement minivan
Cars

The Chrysler Voyager returns as a minivan for budget-conscious families

The 2020 Chrysler Voyager revives a nameplate from minivan history to replace base versions of the Chrysler Pacifica. The Voyager is identical to the Pacifica, but with less standard equipment and a promised lower price.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Google Stadia full price games purchase cost cloud gaming subscription
Gaming

Stadia head thinks being able to play on any screen is worth paying full price

Google Stadia Chief Phil Harrison believes that there’s value in being able to play your games on any screen. Thus, he sees no reason that games should be cheaper for those to decide to purchase games instead of subscribing to Stadia Pro.
Posted By Charles Singletary Jr.
Cruise Automation Chevrolet Bolt EV in San Francisco
Cars

How GM’s Cruise self-driving cars navigate around double-parked vehicles

Self-driving cars need to do more than obey the speed limit. They need to be able to handle unusual scenarios. Here's how GM's Cruise self-driving cars handle one of the most common of those scenarios: Double-parked cars.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2018 BMW i3
Cars

Don’t ditch gasoline just yet: BMW argues electric cars are overhyped

BMW is spending millions of dollars on developing EVs that no one will buy. The company's chief engineer explained EVs are far too expensive to merge into the mainstream anytime soon and demand comes from lawmakers rather than drivers.
Posted By Ronan Glon
robobee xwing robot 2
Emerging Tech

Harvard’s tiny, insect-inspired RoboBee X-Wing can fly using solar power

Harvard's new RoboBee X-Wing is a solar-powered winged flying robot that stands just 6.5 centimeters high, weighs only 259 milligrams, and can fly completely untethered. Check out it.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
Cars

Think hybrids can’t be sporty? BMW’s Vision M Next is here to prove you wrong

BMW unveiled a concept named Vision M Next that shows what sports cars could look like in the not-too-distant future. It is a plug-in hybrid model with 600-hp, and a driver-focused interior packed with futuristic tech features.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Google Stadia video game purchases cloud streaming store removal publisher developer
Gaming

You get to keep your Google Stadia games, even if the publishers pull support

What happens to your Google Stadia games if they are no longer supported? According to Stadia chief Phil Harrison, if a publisher or developer decides to pull support for a title, both your game and save data will still be accessible.
Posted By Charles Singletary Jr.