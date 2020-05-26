  1. News

Here’s where Apple will reopen 100 more stores in the U.S. this week

By

Some Apple Stores in the U.S. are slated to open with certain restrictions this week after being closed from the coronavirus pandemic. 

About 100 more Apple Stores will open, totaling 130 stores in the country, according to CNBC. 

Locations in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Wisconsin will open this week. 

The stores will open with restrictions like curbside and storefront service only, CNBC reports. Customers will also be able to pick up online orders, and drop off and pick up their devices to the Genius Bar. 

Apple Fifth Avenue Store
Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends

Visits to an Apple Store will be a very different experience for customers. Apple’s plans for new safety guidelines include limiting store occupancy, performing temperature checks on every visitor, and requiring everyone to put on a face-covering before stepping inside.

Digital Trends reached out to Apple about stores reopening. We will update this story when we hear back. 

About 100 Apple Stores worldwide have reopened their doors after being shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic. These include stores in China, Australia, and a few in Europe. 

Even though stores were closed in the U.S. for two months, the company still managed to make billions in profits. Apple reported $58.3 billion in revenue in the second quarter of 2020, which is a 1% increase from last year. 

While store closures didn’t impact the company’s sales, it has affected Apple’s device support.

The store closures have removed the chance for face-to-face chats with Genius Bar staff, the company’s tech support team. Apple is still offering online support for those who need help with any of their devices, but opening up some more stores will give more customers peace of mind if they need their devices fixed.  

Editors' Recommendations

How to unlock your iPhone to use it with another carrier

Changing carriers feature image

The best web browsers for 2020

Lenovo IdeaPad 530S

After coronavirus, what happens to Hollywood and movies?

hollywood and the movie experience after coronavirus coronamovies illustration articleexport 200522

Tenet: Everything we know about Christopher Nolan’s new movie

christopher nolan tenet movie release date trailer cast story news

The pandemic might have killed the office forever. Is that a good thing?

Working remote

The electric 2022 GMC Hummer pickup will be almost a convertible

GMC Hummer roof

The new Tenet trailer is debuting in Fortnite. Yes, Fortnite

Samsung’s 2020 soundbar lineup adds Dolby Atmos to your TV starting at $700

Watch the new, mind-twisting trailer for Christopher Nolan’s Tenet

Civilization VI is this week’s Epic Games Store freebie

Watch SpaceX ready its rocket and astronaut spacecraft for launch

watch spacex ready its astronaut capsule for launch demo 2 mission

Nikon’s flagship and very pricey D6 camera finally starts shipping

nikon d6 professional dslr first images teaser

North Dakota’s COVID-19 app is sharing user data with Foursquare and Google

contact tracing art

Future iPad keyboards might perform actions based on how hard you press a key

It’s not easy filming a rocket launch. Here’s how it’s done