Some Apple Stores in the U.S. are slated to open with certain restrictions this week after being closed from the coronavirus pandemic.

About 100 more Apple Stores will open, totaling 130 stores in the country, according to CNBC.

Locations in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Wisconsin will open this week.

The stores will open with restrictions like curbside and storefront service only, CNBC reports. Customers will also be able to pick up online orders, and drop off and pick up their devices to the Genius Bar.

Visits to an Apple Store will be a very different experience for customers. Apple’s plans for new safety guidelines include limiting store occupancy, performing temperature checks on every visitor, and requiring everyone to put on a face-covering before stepping inside.

Digital Trends reached out to Apple about stores reopening. We will update this story when we hear back.

About 100 Apple Stores worldwide have reopened their doors after being shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic. These include stores in China, Australia, and a few in Europe.

Even though stores were closed in the U.S. for two months, the company still managed to make billions in profits. Apple reported $58.3 billion in revenue in the second quarter of 2020, which is a 1% increase from last year.

While store closures didn’t impact the company’s sales, it has affected Apple’s device support.

The store closures have removed the chance for face-to-face chats with Genius Bar staff, the company’s tech support team. Apple is still offering online support for those who need help with any of their devices, but opening up some more stores will give more customers peace of mind if they need their devices fixed.

