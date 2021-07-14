  1. News

Apple to dramatically boost iPhone 13 production, report says

By

Apple is anticipating stronger-than-usual demand for the iPhone 13 when it launches in the fall and as a result is boosting the initial production run dramatically, a Bloomberg report said on Tuesday, July 13.

Citing people with knowledge of the matter, Apple is reportedly planning to build 90 million iPhone 13 devices from now until the end of 2021, a significant increase on the usual 75 million units produced by the company in the same period in recent years.

Bloomberg’s report said the tech giant’s forecast of an increase in demand could be down to some countries tentatively opening up in the wake of the Covid-19 vaccine rollout.

Despite global chip shortages impacting many companies’ operations around the world, the issue is unlikely to impact iPhone 13 production, some of the sources said.

Apple is expected to update all of the existing iPhone 12 models — from the 5.4-inch design to the 6.7-inch version — when they land just a couple months from now. But rather than offering a dramatic design change as we saw with the last iteration, the iPhone 13 is likely to bring with it more incremental alterations, including an updated processor, improved camera, and better display. In line with other reports, Apple is also expected to make the notch on the front of the iPhone 13 smaller than the current design, but those hoping for an in-display Touch ID function may have to wait.

While Apple will be staying characteristically silent about the iPhone 13 until reveal day, plenty of leaks and rumors have been doing the rounds as usual, and no doubt there will be many more in the next couple of months.

Want to find out more about what to expect with the upcoming iPhone 13? Digital Trends has an updated page featuring all the latest information.

In other iPhone news this week, Apple finally made available its MagSafe Battery Pack for the iPhone 12, available for $99.

