  1. News

Bezos doesn’t deny Amazon used third-party seller data

By

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos was finally questioned more than two hours into the Big Tech hearing about using third-party seller data to inform its own products — and Bezos didn’t deny it.

U.S. Representative Pramila Jayapal (D-WA), questioned Bezos about reports that Amazon employees access third-party seller data to directly compete with its own products. Jayapal asked Bezos if Amazon accesses third-party seller data, but Bezos replied he couldn’t give a “yes or no” answer and that they were investigating those reports.

U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapa
House of Representatives

Bezos’ appearance at the hearing was largely due to a Wall Street Journal investigation that uncovered the alleged use of third-party data. That report contradicted statements made by Amazon representatives during a hearing last year, and spurred Congress to demand Bezos appear before lawmakers.

Jayapal said a former Amazon employee told the committee that data from third-party sellers “is like a candy shop…anyone can have access to anything they want.”

“We have a policy against using seller-specific data to aid our private business but I can’t guarantee you that the policy has never been violated,” Bezos said. “If we found that someone violated it, we would take action against them.”

Jayapal said that the committee is concerned that Amazon monitoring this third-party data would hinder the smaller businesses Amazon claims to help.

“If you’re continuously monitoring the data, then they’re never gonna get big enough to compete with you,” she said. Jayapal also grilled Bezos for its policies for third-party sellers which she claimed Amazon was not itself compelled to follow.

“You can set the rules of the game for your competitors but not have to follow them yourself,” she said.

Bezos replied that Amazon was “proud” of its work with third-party sellers.

Later, Rep. Lucy McBath raised the concerns of a third-party bookseller, who claimed her business was delisted after she began competing against Amazon’s own book sales.

“What do you have to say to the small businesses who are talking to Congress because you’re not listening to them?” McBath said.

Bezos denied that Amazon systematically used its power to crush third-party sellers.

“That is not how we operate the business,” he said.

Editors' Recommendations

Big Tech CEOs testify before Congress: Live updates and analysis

big tech logos around capitol hill

How to watch the CEOs of Facebook, Google, Amazon, and Apple testify to Congress

big tech logos around capitol hill

Zuckerberg to tell Congress that Instagram, WhatsApp needed Facebook to succeed

Zuckerberg Testimony Congress

The Big Tech antitrust hearing is today. Here’s why it matters

Styled Graphic featuring Tim Cook, Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg, Sundar Pichai

New Fable game is going to be a mix of old and new ideas

upcoming xbox series x games fable

Garmin confirms ransomware cyberattack shut down services

garmin fenix 6x pro forerunner 235 instinct vivoactive 4s fitness tracker smartwatch deals best buy fathers day sale 2020

Tenet: Everything we know about Christopher Nolan’s new movie

AMD Ryzen and Radeon road map: 2020-21 and beyond

World of Warcraft had been rated for Xbox Series X in Brazil

How to watch NASA launch its new Perseverance rover to Mars live online

Ford gives Boston Dynamics’ high-tech robot dog Spot a job

ford gives boston dynamics high tech robot dog a job spot

Biden campaign orders staff members to delete TikTok from phones

digital trends live episode 418 tiktok phone in hand

NASA is sending a piece of Martian rock back to Mars. Here’s why

why is nasa sending a piece of martian rock back to mars going home

Watch NASA’s handy overview of its ambitious Mars 2020 rover mission

How to watch MLB: Colorado Rockies vs. Oakland Athletics online today