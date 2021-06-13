  1. News

Seat on Blue Origin’s first space tourism flight goes for $28 million

By
Blue Origin

An unknown party has bid a massive $28 million for a seat on the first crewed test flight by Blue Origin, the space tourism company founded by Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos. The live auction for the seat on the Blue Origin flight was held Saturday, June 12, and was streamed online. The identity of the winning bidder was not revealed, but their bid of $28 million was. The company has said that it will reveal the winner’s name at a later date.

According to space.com, including the buyer’s premium, the total comes out to a whopping $29,680,000, which will be donated to Blue Origin’s science education foundation, Club for the Future.

The auctioning of the seat on the rocket has seen a large amount of public interest, beginning when the auction was announced last month. The offering of a $3.5 million bid garnered headlines, as did a subsequent bid of $4 million. But the massive $28 million that eventually won would have been hard to predict.

The winner will have the chance to join Bezos on the first trip aboard Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket, which is set for July 20, the 52nd anniversary of the Apollo 11 landing and first walk on the moon. Joining the winner and Bezos will be Bezos’s brother, Mark, a volunteer firefighter. This will be the first crewed mission by Blue Origin, which since 2015 has been performing unmanned tests of its New Shepard rocket, named after Mercury astronaut Alan Shepard.

The experience will involve a 10-minute trip in which the rocket will be launched, then once it has climbed to altitude the capsule will be released and keep traveling to the Kármán line — the edge of space, defined as 100 km (62 miles) from the average sea level of Earth. That high up, the people inside the capsule will be weightless for a short time, before the capsule comes back to Earth with its descent slowed by a parachute until the capsule lands in the desert.

This is the first of Blue Origin’s planned tourist trips to space. Along with others like Virgin Galactic, several companies are planning to take paying passengers to the very edge of space. But even for a ticket that isn’t auctioned, the price still will be exceedingly steep. Future prices are expected to be around $250,000 for a trip with Blue Origin or with Virgin Galactic.

Editors' Recommendations

Halo Infinite is launching for holidays along with free-to-play multiplayer

halo infinites e3 trailer infinite story

Hades, Yakuza: Like a Dragon, and more coming to Xbox Game Pass

hades yakuza like a dragon xbox game pass 2bd644a3 56a9 43e1 806c 2f11fcdfb910

Europe to launch renewable wooden satellite made of plywood

WISA Woodsat is a 10x10x10 cm ‘CubeSat’ – a type of nanosatellite built up from standardised boxes – but with surface panels made from plywood. Woodsat’s only non-wooden external parts are corner aluminium rails used for its deployment into space plus a metal selfie stick.

Diablo 2: Resurrected will release this September

diablo 2 resurrected release date reveal ii logo

Contraband is the next game from the Just Cause studio

contraband-is-the-next-game-from-the-just-cause-studio

Healthy ‘space pup’ mice born from sperm stored on International Space Station

Healthy 'space pups' born from sperm which had been freeze-dried on the International Space Station.

NASA is designing a space telescope to protect Earth from asteroid impacts

NEO Surveyor is a new mission proposal designed to discover and characterize most of the potentially hazardous asteroids that are near the Earth.

Microsoft and Bethesda Games Showcase, E3 2021: How to watch and what to expect

Xbox Bethesda E3 Livestream

Just Dance 2022 features Imagine Dragons, Todrick Hall, and more

just dance 2022 launch date release

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: The Siege of Paris DLC will launch this summer

assassins-creed-valhalla-the-siege-of-paris-dlc-launches-this-summer-more-expansions-to-come

Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope takes the tactics game to space

The official promo art for Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope.

Riders Republic gets a 64-player race mode, release date

Riders Republic key art

Rainbow Six Extraction is a co-op alien shooter coming this fall

Rainbow Six Extraction