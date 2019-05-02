Digital Trends
News

Alexa, stop recording me: Bill would limit eavesdropping by smart speaker makers

AJ Dellinger
By
amazon echo plus 2nd gen
Rich Shibley/Digital Trends

Alexa is apparently listening a little too closely for some people’s comfort. It was recently revealed that Amazon employees can listen to recordings from owners of Alexa devices. Now, California wants to take action to limit that type of intrusion.

Lawmakers in California have introduced the Anti-Eavesdropping Act, Assembly Bill (AB) 1395, which would limit how companies that make smart speakers and voice assistants can collect and save recordings. Under the proposed rule, companies like Amazon, Google, Apple and others would only be able to store recordings when users have given clear and written consent. That means the cache of recordings that Amazon and other companies often use to fine-tune its algorithms would shrink considerably unless people willingly allowed their conversations with voice assistants to be stored.

“Recent revelations about how certain companies have staff that listen in to private conversations via connected smart speakers further shows why this bill is necessary to protect privacy in the home,” Republican Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham, the bill’s author, said in a statement according to the Mercury News.

Should the bill pass, it could present a considerable hindrance to Amazon, Google, and the many other companies that rely on data and conversations collected from voice assistants. While it’s possible to delete recordings of conversations with voice assistants, those recordings are made by default. Under the new law, the voice assistants would not store that information unless and until a user gave permission to do so.

The companies that are being targeted by the bill are likely to oppose it. While Amazon and Apple have yet to publicly comment on the proposed law, a spokesperson for Google told the Mercury News that the company believe “the combination of strong and balanced regulations, with products that are designed with privacy in mind, will help provide individuals with confidence that they’re in control of their personal information.”

California isn’t the first state to try to place limits on these practices. Illinois attempted to pass a law that would have made it illegal for devices to remotely record audio without notifying the owner. Google and Amazon lobbied against that legislation.

Don't Miss

Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL: Everything you need to know
nimble eco friendly battery packs wireless charging pads
Mobile

Nimble debuts same-day delivery for its eco-gadgets in certain U.S. markets

There are plenty of companies selling battery packs and wireless chargers through retailers like Amazon, but hardly any of them use sustainable or low-impact materials. That's where Nimble comes in with its eco-friendly products.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
Borderlands 3 gameplay reveal worlds co-op weapons
Gaming

Everything you missed during the Borderlands 3 gameplay reveal

Gearbox hosted an hour-long gameplay reveal to show off what gamers will be getting into when the shooter launches later this year. There were new weapons, new worlds, and some much-needed improvements to the co-op experience.
Posted By Charles Singletary Jr.
Smart Home

Amazon and Best Buy slash the price of Facebook Portals for Mother’s Day

Amazon and Best Buy cut the price in half for the Facebook Portal and Portal + smart displays for Mother's Day. The Portal's smart camera follows you as you move around the room during video calls. The Portal also has Amazon Alexa built in.
Posted By Bruce Brown
insecure intel exploits logo
Computing

Intel heats up graphics battle against Nvidia with ray tracing-capable Xe cards

Nvidia's ray tracing-capable graphics cards will get some competition once Intel launches its Xe GPU in 2020. Intel's new graphics chips, designed for data centers and targeted at creative professionals, will support ray tracing,.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
microsoft build 2019 livestream keynote 2018 1
Computing

Build 2019: How to watch Microsoft’s keynote and what to expect

Are you ready for Build 2019? With less than a week away until Microsoft's annual developer conference is slated to start, we'll show you how to tune in to livestream the keynote as well as tell you what to expect this year.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
drone delivers life saving kidney for transplant patient delivery
Emerging Tech

Drone delivers lifesaving kidney for transplant patient in world first

A medical facility in Maryland has become the first to use a drone to deliver a kidney for transplant into a patient. The specially built drone is capable of maintaining and monitoring a viable human organ during flight.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Aston Martin Vantage AMR
Cars

Aston Martin Vantage AMR marks the return of the manual transmission

The limited-edition Vantage AMR will back the manual transmission to Aston Martin. Just 200 AMRs will be built, but Aston plans to offer the manual on the standard Vantage beginning in 2020.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Moto Z3 review
Mobile

Could the Moto Z4 be the first phone to bring back the headphone jack?

The Motorola Moto Z3 with its 5G Moto Mod has helped us test 5G connections this year, but it won't last forever. What do we know about the Moto Z4? One small rumor says that we might be seeing a surprising return.
Posted By Mark Jansen
Pixel 3 taking a photo
Mobile

Leak identifies the Pixel 3a phone's third color option -- sort of

The Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL are considered to be two of the best Android smartphones, but it looks like Google could be prepping a midrange line. Say hello to the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL.
Posted By Mark Jansen
google pokemon detective pikachu playmoji
Mobile

Google’s latest Playmoji bring animated Pokémon to your camera

Pokémon: Detective Pikachu arrives in theaters next week, and in celebration of the new movie, Google announced a new set of Playmoji for the Google Pixel camera, including Pikachu, Charizard, Jigglypuff, and Mr. Mime.
Posted By Christian de Looper
google assistant io 2018 sundar pichai
Mobile

How to watch Google I/O 2019 and keep up with the biggest developments

Google I/O is almost here, and we're excited to find out what Google has planned. But what if you're not happy to receive your news second-hand? Here's how to watch the Google I/O keynote and stay up-to-date.
Posted By Mark Jansen
honor 20 news pro screen leak parrot
Mobile

Exclusive: Hole-punch and all, this is the Honor 20 Pro

Honor will launch the Honor 20 Pro, and potentially several other phones in the family on May 21, at an event taking place in London. Our exclusive image shows the Honor 20 Pro will have a hole-punch screen.
Posted By Andy Boxall
2019 Kia Niro EV
Cars

2019 Kia Niro EV electric car offers 239 miles of range for $39,495

The all-electric 2019 Kia Niro EV joins hybrid and plug-in hybrid versions of Kia's pseudo crossover. With three green powertrains available in one vehicle, Kia is certainly giving customers plenty of choices.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Harry Potter Wizards Unite mobile game niantic microtransactions gold gringotts pokemon go
Gaming

Harry Potter: Wizards Unite beta offers early microtransaction details

Niantic's Harry Potter: Wizards Unite is launching sometime in 2019. Before that, the company must iron out how microtransactions balance with gameplay. The beta gave some giving insight into how players can spend their money.
Posted By Charles Singletary Jr.