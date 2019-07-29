News

New Capital One data breach affects 100 million people. Here’s the very latest

Mathew Katz
By

A massive data breach of Capital One exposed the personal data of approximately 100 million people, including nearly about 80,000 bank account numbers and 140,000 Social Security numbers.

Federal authorities arrested a Seattle-area woman, Paige A. Thompson. They said Thompson, who worked for a Capital One contractor, stole the data from the bank’s credit card applications in March, according to Bloomberg.

Capital One acknowledged the data breach on Monday, saying it affected “approximately 100 million individuals in the United States and approximately 6 million in Canada.”

“Based on our analysis to date, we believe it is unlikely that the information was used for fraud or disseminated by this individual,” the company wrote. “However, we will continue to investigate.”

How did the data breach happen?

According to court documents, Thompson worked for a cloud computing company that was contracted by Capital One.

Capital One described the alleged hacker as a “highly sophisticated individual who was able to exploit a specific configuration vulnerability in our infrastructure.”

The company added that it addressed the vulnerability after discovering it, and that much — but not all — of the data was encrypted. That said, because Thompson had access to the system, she was able to decrypt some of the data, Capital One said.

“Although some of the information in those applications (such as Social Security numbers) has been tokenized or encrypted, other information including applicants’ names, addresses, dates of birth and information regarding their credit history has not been tokenized,” the FBI said in a criminal complaint reviewed by the Washington Post.

Thompson has been accused of “exfiltrating and stealing information, including credit card applications and other documents, from Capital One,” according to court papers. Other compromised data included credit scores, credit limits, balance, and payment information. About a million Canadian Social Insurance numbers were also compromised.

Thompson went by the nickname “erratic” online and wrote about the breach in posts.

“I’ve basically strapped myself with a bomb vest, [expletive] dropping capital ones dox and admitting it,” she wrote, according to the FBI.

Speaking on Slack, she posted a list of the files she had allegedly taken and said “I wanna get it off my server that’s why Im archiving all of it lol … its all encrypted,” according to court documents.

Capital One learned of the breach on July 17 from an online posting and quickly alerted the FBI. We’ve reached out to the bank for more details on who might have been impacted by the breach and will update this story if they respond.

Digital Trends was unable to contact an attorney for Thompson. She will remain in jail for the time being and has a bail hearing scheduled for Thursday.

Was my data affected by the Capital One breach?

At this point, it’s unclear — but it’s likely, just based on the number of affected customers. A much smaller number of people had their key data — bank number and social security numbers — exposed. If your data was compromised, you should hear from Capital One soon.

“We will notify affected individuals through a variety of channels,” Capital One wrote, “We will make free credit monitoring and identity protection available to everyone affected.”

The company expects the breach to cost it between $100 and $150 million this year, mostly for the cost of notifying customers and monitoring their credit.

The massive scale of the leaked credit card applications could make this one of the biggest financial data breaches ever. The largest was the 2017 Equifax breach, in which hackers stole personal data from about 147 million people. That hack ended in a $700 million settlement with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC).

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Teenagers react to Windows 95, cannot imagine what their elders endured
Up Next

From Air to Pro, here are the best MacBook deals for July 2019
Equifax Settlement
News

How to avoid scams while filing your Equifax settlement claim

It didn’t take long for scammers to start using the Equifax settlement as a way to get your personal information. According to the FTC, there are already copycat websites trying to bilk people into handing over private data -- or even…
Posted By Mathew Katz
equifax security breach
News

How to file a claim for $125 if you were hit by the 2017 Equifax data breach

Equifax users are finally able to file a claim if they were affected by a 2017 data breach. Those who were affected by the data breach can go to the official data breach settlement website to claim their benefits.
Posted By Allison Matyus
government sue companies data ftc
News

Facebook let advertisers target you using two-factor authentication numbers

A complaint coming with an expected $5 billion settlement between Facebook and the FTC will say that Facebook improperly allowed advertisers to use phone numbers users used for two-factor authentication to target ads.
Posted By Allison Matyus
equifax security breach
Computing

Does Equifax owe you money? Here’s how you can find out

Equifax has agreed to a settlement for its 2017 data breach that includes restitution payments and other benefits for consumers affected by the data breach. Here's what we know so far about these payments and benefits and how to claim them.
Posted By Anita George
walmart forms partnership with gatik for autonomous deliveries van
Cars

Robo-van trial helps Walmart with grocery deliveries, but not to your door

Like a growing number of companies, retail giant Walmart appears keen to incorporate autonomous vehicles into its shipping operations. Its latest trial involves using driverless vehicles for so-called "middle-mile" deliveries.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
nvidia 10 new rtx studio laptops siggraph
Computing

Nvidia strategy to generate more ray tracing content starts with new RTX laptops

Nvidia announced 10 new RTX Studio laptops as part of the company's bid to get more people using ray tracing. By targeting creatives, Nvidia hopes that more games and content will be made with ray tracing support in the future.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
chevrolet corvette c8 convertible and c8r race car confirmed in new video teaser screenshot
Cars

Convertible, race car versions of 2020 Chevy Corvette Stingray coming this fall

A new Chevrolet Corvette convertible and race car are on the way. These variants of the mid-engine 2020 Corvette Stingray will be unveiled this fall, Chevy confirmed with a short teaser video.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
nissan rogue hybrid discontinued for 2020 model year 2019
Cars

Nissan Rogue Hybrid discontinued amid slow sales, but rival models remain

The Nissan Rogue Hybrid seemed like a good idea when it was introduced for the 2017 model year, but the hybrid version of the popular Nissan Rogue crossover is about to be discontinued.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Slack is down
News

Slack is back up after being down worldwide. Here’s the latest on the outage

Popular work-chat program Slack went down on Monday morning -- just in time for the start of the work week. The company said that the outage began just before 8 a.m. PT. Service was restored about an hour later
Posted By Mathew Katz
fortnite mech teased season 10 fortnitemech
Gaming

Fortnite: Battle Royale could be getting some big mechs for season 10

Epic Games has teased what appears to be a mech vehicle coming to Fortnite on August 1 for the start of Season 10. It's not the only addition being teased, as an old location could be coming back.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Google Pixel 4
Mobile

Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL: Everything we know

Rumors abound about the Google Pixel 4, Google's next Pixel phone following the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3a. Google teased an image of the back of the phone. Here's what you need to know.
Posted By Andy Boxall
bang and olufsen transforming oled beovision harmony tv 2018 03 wood 3 edit
Home Theater

Bang & Olufsen’s 77-inch Beovision Harmony TV dominates a room, tucks itself away

Bang & Olufsen unveiled its latest combination of art and tech in the new Beovision Harmony OLED TV. With a 77-inch LG C9 OLED display, the automated system transforms from a piece of home decor into a powerful cinematic experience.
Posted By Ryan Waniata
amazon strategy board game sale best deals bossmonster2featured
Gaming

Amazon’s massive strategy board game sale ends today. Here are the best deals

Amazon is currently offering big savings on some of the biggest strategy-style board games around, including Ultimate Werewolf Deluxe Edition. The deal is only good for one day, so make haste.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders at the 2020 Democratic primary debate
News

How and where to watch the second Democratic 2020 primary debate

CNN will air the second Democratic primary debate on Tuesday and Wednesday, with 20 candidates set to take the stage over two nights. You can watch the whole thing for free online starting at 5 p.m. PT on Tuesday, July 30.
Posted By Mathew Katz