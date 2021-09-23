  1. News

Airbus’s latest flying taxi is one you might want to hail

By

So-called “flying taxis” could be buzzing over cities before the decade is out, and Airbus is among those that will be competing for customers.

The aerospace giant this week unveiled the latest version of its electric vertical-takeoff-and-landing (eVTOL) aircraft that could become its very first flying taxi. Sporting a sleek look, the CityAirbus NextGen take the best bits from its earlier designs that include the CityAirbus and Vahana demonstrators. Airbus revealed its latest eVTOL aircraft in a video (below) shared online this week.

Designed for trips in urban areas, the revamped eVTOL vehicle features fixed wings, a V-shaped tail, and eight electrically powered propellers.

It can carry up to four passengers in a zero-emissions flight of up to 50 miles (80 kilometers) at speeds of up to 75 mph (120 kph).

Notably, CityAirbus NextGen’s designers have worked to make the machine as quiet as possible, important if it’s to make regular trips — in including takeoffs and landings — in populated areas. The aviation company says its new air taxi keeps noise levels below 65 dBA (A-weighted decibels) during fly-overs and below 70 dBA during takeoff and landing, making it significantly quieter than a conventional helicopter.

“We are on a quest to co-create an entirely new market that sustainably integrates urban air mobility into the cities while addressing environmental and social concerns,” Bruno Even, CEO of Airbus Helicopters, said in a release.

He added that just as important as the vehicle technology itself are matters such as urban integration, public acceptance of flying taxi services, and automated air traffic management, prompting Airbus to carefully consider these areas, too.

The CityAirbus NextGen aircraft is currently in the design phase, with the first flight of a prototype planned for 2023.

While a growing number of companies are designing and building their own flying taxis for urban transportation services, Airbus, with its years of aviation experience in research and innovation, is certainly well placed to succeed in the space.

Ultimately, the decision to allow eVTOL air taxi services in urban areas will come down to regulators who need to be satisfied of the safety of not only the aircraft, but also the traffic control systems that underpin those services.

Editors' Recommendations

Samsung and Thom Browne give you a reason to spend more on a Galaxy Watch 4

Close-up of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic Thom Browne Edition's custom watch face.

How to try YouTube’s new video download feature for desktop

snapchat adds group video chats youtube headquarters rec

The best tech inventions developed by Latinos

Costa Rican astronaut and physicist Franklin Chang explains the evolution of his plasma engine project, which would allow future missions to Mars, at his company Ad Astra Rocket

Why ray tracing remains the greatest edge PC gaming has over consoles

The new Microsoft Surface Go is out, so Amazon discounted the original by $250

microsoft surface go 2 laptop 3 pro 7 deals best buy summer sale 2020 06 1500x1001

Midnight Mass review: Haunting series’ follow-up is a holy terror

Hamish Linklater as Father Paul in Midnight Mass.

Sable has the best sound design you’ll hear in a game this year

Sable drives across the desert in a glider.

Microsoft announced the Surface Pro 8 today, so the Surface Pro 7 is super cheap

A close-up of someone using the Microsoft Surface pro 7 in tablet mode.

How to save your weapons and gear in Deathloop

Deathloop styled image.

Fortnite vs. Warzone: Which battle royale should you play?

Characters posing for picture in Warzone.

How to pre-order the Microsoft Surface Duo 2

Microsoft Surface Duo 2 feat image.

Fantastic Beasts 3 now has an official title and 2022 release date

Jude Law and Eddie Redmayne in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald.

Microsoft Surface Duo 2: Everything you need to know

The Microsoft Surface Duo 2 has a triple camera setup.