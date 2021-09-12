  1. News

Scientists discover how to turn toxic sewer gas into hydrogen fuel

By

Hydrogen sulfide, known as sewer gas because it is emitted by manure and sewer pipes, is not only unpleasant to smell but is also poisonous and corrosive, and needs to be removed from products like natural gas. But now, researchers have found a way to convert this foul-smelling, dangerous sewer gas into useful fuel.

Image of a sewer grate.
Mick Haupt

“Hydrogen sulfide is one of the most harmful gases in industry and to the environment,” said Lang Qin, a co-author on the study and a research associate in chemical and biomolecular engineering at The Ohio State University. “And because the gas is so harmful, a number of researchers want to turn hydrogen sulfide into something that is not so harmful, preferably valuable.”

To do this the researchers used a process called chemical looping, which uses a solid material to break down a chemical reaction into many smaller sub-reactions — in this case, using metal oxide particles to circulate oxygen to burn fuel. This process has been used previously to burn fossil fuels like coal without emitting carbon dioxide, and now the team has found a way to apply the same principle to converting hydrogen sulfide. This can be used to create hydrogen, which has many uses including as fuel.

“It is too soon to tell if our research can replace any of the hydrogen fuel production technologies that are out there,” said Kalyani Jangam, lead author of the study and a graduate student in Ohio State’s Clean Energy Research Laboratory. “But what we are doing is adjusting this decomposition process and making a valuable product from that.”

For now, the process has only been demonstrated in the lab, so the next step is to find out if it works on a larger, industrial scale. If so, it could provide a new way both to neutralize harmful gas and to create a useful product.

“The big picture is we want to solve the harmful gas issue, and we thought that our chemical looping process would allow that,” Qin said. “And here, we have found a way to do it in the lab that creates this value-added hydrogen fuel.”

The research is published in the journal ACS Sustainable Chemistry & Engineering.

Editors' Recommendations

The 20 best new movies to stream on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and HBO

Clayne Crawford in The Killing of Two Lovers.

The best free Kindle books for 2021

European Space Agency’s Trace Gas Orbiter snaps a volcanic trench on Mars

This image of the young volcanic region of Elysium Planitia on Mars [10.3°N, 159.5°E] was taken on 14 April 2021 by the CaSSIS camera on the ESA-Roscosmos ExoMars Trace Gas Orbiter (TGO). The two blue parallel trenches in this image, called Cerberus Fossae, were thought to have formed by tectonic processes. They run for almost one thousand km over the volcanic region. In this image, CaSSIS is looking straight down into one of these 2 km-wide fissures.

How to locate a habitable exoplanet by looking for moons

The PDS 70 system as seen with ALMA.

Here’s what we’re playing on National Video Game Day

Basketball players in NBA 2K22.

Combating vampire power of always-on devices at home is easier than you think

Google Home Smart Speaker with Google Assistant

Apple Watch Series 7: Everything we think we know about the next big smartwatch

nomad titanium steel band apple watch hands on photos price release date space grey

The best external hard drives for 2021

Seagate Backup Plus Ultra Slim 2TB HD box.

The best capture cards for 2021

An Elgato 4K60 Pro capture card in a gaming rig.

The best ergonomic keyboards for 2021

logiech ergo k860 review logitech curve

Stars sparkle and shine in Hubble image of a distant globular cluster

This star-studded image from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope depicts NGC 6717, which lies more than 20,000 light-years from Earth in the constellation Sagittarius. NGC 6717 is a globular cluster, a roughly spherical collection of stars tightly bound together by gravity. Globular clusters contain more stars in their centers than their outer fringes, as this image aptly demonstrates; the sparsely populated edges of NGC 6717 are in stark contrast to the sparkling collection of stars at its center.

There’s a weird asteroid shaped like a bone whipping around our sun

These eleven images are of the asteroid Kleopatra, viewed at different angles as it rotates. The images were taken at different times between 2017 and 2019 with the Spectro-Polarimetric High-contrast Exoplanet REsearch (SPHERE) instrument on ESO’s VLT. Kleopatra orbits the Sun in the Asteroid Belt between Mars and Jupiter. Astronomers have called it a “dog-bone asteroid” ever since radar observations around 20 years ago revealed it has two lobes connected by a thick “neck”.

5 Ways to optimize your home Wi-Fi network for remote school and work

teacher leading a remote classroom