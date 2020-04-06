Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon, and Jimmy Kimmel will co-host One World: Together At Home, a livestreamed fundraising concert that will benefit frontline health workers fighting coronavirus, officially known as COVID-19.

The concert — set up by Global Citizen and the World Health Organization (WHO) — will be broadcast on April 18 across multiple platforms, with funds going to WHO’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.

The fund, according to the latest figures from last week, has shipped personal protective equipment to 75 countries. Items include more than 800,000 surgical masks, 54,000 N95 face masks, 24,000 face shields, 873,000 gloves, 15,000 goggles, and 85,000 gowns. It has also sent 1.5 million COVID-19 diagnostic kits to 126 countries to help boost testing capacity.

The global broadcast was announced by Global Citizen co-founder and CEO Hugh Evans and Lady Gaga, who helped curate the event.

“It is so important to think globally and support the World Health Organization to curb the pandemic and prevent future outbreaks,” said Lady Gaga. “We want to highlight the gravity of this historical, unprecedented, and cultural movement.”

“As we honor and support the heroic efforts of community health workers, One World: Together At Home aims to serve as a source of unity and encouragement in the global fight to end COVID-19,” Evans said in a statement. “Through music, entertainment, and impact, the global live cast will celebrate those who risk their own health to safeguard everyone else’s.”

One World: Together At Home will feature appearances and musical performances from Alanis Morissette, Andrea Bocelli, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, Burna Boy, Chris Martin, David Beckham, Eddie Vedder, Elton John, Finneas, Idris and Sabrina Elba, J Balvin, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban, Kerry Washington, Lang Lang, Lizzo, Maluma, Paul McCartney, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, and Stevie Wonder.

In addition to Fallon, Kimmel, and Colbert, the event will include appearances by the characters of Sesame Street. The funds that will be raised will also support local non-governmental organizations in providing food, shelter, and health care to people in need.

How to watch One World: Together At Home

One World: Together At Home will be broadcast live at 8 p.m. ET on April 18 on ABC, NBC, ViacomCBS Networks, and iHeartMedia, and also on Bell Media networks and platforms in Canada. International broadcasters BBC One, beIN Media Group, MultiChoice Group, and RTE will run the program on April 19.

The concert will also stream online on various platforms, including Alibaba, Amazon Prime Video, Apple, Facebook, Instagram, LiveXLive, Tencent, Tencent Music Entertainment Group, Tidal, TuneIn, Twitch, Twitter, Yahoo, and YouTube.

For the latest updates on the novel coronavirus outbreak, visit the World Health Organization’s COVID-19 page.

