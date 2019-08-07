News

Elizabeth Warren says screw your ISP. Let’s make the internet a public utility

Allison Matyus
By
Elizabeth Warren
Ethan Miller / Getty Images

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) announced a plan to increase rural and low-income internet access by creating what she called a “public option for broadband.”

In a Medium post published Wednesday, Warren laid out a plan to bring a broadband connection to every American home for a reasonable price. The proposition would allow local governments to essentially treat the internet like a public utility, and includes giving municipalities the right to build broadband network.

The plan would also include an $85 billion federal grant program that will to massively expand broadband access across the country, the restoration of net neutrality, and a program to improve accuracy of broadband maps. 

“In the twenty-first century, every home should have access to this technology — but we’re not even close to that today. According to the FCC, in 2017 26.4% of people living in rural areas and 32.1% of people living on tribal lands did not have access to minimum speed broadband (25 Mbps/ 3 Mbps), compared to 1.7% in urban areas,” she wrote in the post. 

Warren also talked about prohibiting the “sneaky maneuvers” and “anti-competitive behaviors” that internet providers use that limit certain companies to serving certain areas. Her plan mostly focuses on limiting the power providers have, especially when cities and counties want to build their own publicly-run broadband services.

“Today, as many as 26 states have passed laws hindering or banning municipalities from building their own broadband infrastructure to protect the interests of giant telecom companies. We will preempt these laws and return this power to local governments,” she wrote. 

Along with parts of rural America, lower-income urban areas also have limited internet access, which Warren hopes to change. She cited that in 2017, 27% of households in Detroit and Cleveland did not have access to the internet. According to the National Digital Inclusion Alliance, 60% of households with an annual income below $35,000 are without broadband access. 

In a time when advanced 5G connections are rolling out to most major cities in the country, it’s only fair that all parts of the U.S. are connected to the internet. Comcast recently announced a significant expansion to the Internet Essentials program. The program provides low-cost internet access to serve lower-income communities better. 

Digital Trends reached out to the FCC, along with major ISPs like Comcast, Verizon, and AT&T, to get their thoughts on Warren’s proposals about internet and broadband access, but have not yet received a response from any of them. 

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Disney+: Here's what we know so far about the upcoming streaming service
new galarian pokemon team yell shown in sword and shield trailer pokemonhangry
Gaming

New Galarian forms and Team Yell revealed in Pokémon Sword and Shield trailer

A new trailer for Pokémon Sword and Shield has shown off the game's latest additions, including a Morpeko Pokémon complete with a Hangry mode. Galarian versions of classic Pokémon are also coming.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Samsung Unpacked New York City Galaxy Watch
Mobile

Samsung might unveil a new Galaxy Book laptop at Galaxy Unpacked on August 7

Galaxy Unpacked is Samsung's major event for big reveals, and this year's August event is going to be no different. From the Galaxy Note 10, to further information on the Galaxy Fold, here's everything to expect.
Posted By Mark Jansen
LeapFrog Epic
News

Leapfrog tablets may have exposed your kid’s location data

Leapfrog was found to have flaws that could have let strangers locate users and send messages. A CheckMarx report revealed that the LeapPad Ultimate used an insecure internet connection that could have revealed personal information.
Posted By Allison Matyus
AMD Ryzen 5 2400G & Ryzen 3 2200G Review pins
Computing

Spectre looms again as another exploit leaves Intel CPUs vulnerable

The latest Spectre exploit to come to light is SWAPGS, a bug that affects all Intel CPUs going back to 2012. While there is a suggestion that some AMD CPUs may be affected too, the red team denies it, and BitDefender backs it up.
Posted By Jon Martindale
sxsl to performers announced white house washington dc
News

White House invites tech companies to discuss online extremism after shootings

The White House has invited major tech companies to discuss the threat of violent extremism on online platforms, coming in the wake of two mass shootings over the weekend that left more than 30 people dead.
Posted By Allison Matyus
fifa 20 biggest additions changes fifadribble
Gaming

The biggest changes and additions coming to FIFA 20 this year

FIFA 20 will be a much different game than we got last year, with new modes, the elimination of The Journey, big gameplay tweaks, and greater customization for your Career Mode team.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Loot boxes in different games like Fortnite, Rocket League, PUBG, Dota 2
Gaming

All 3 big console companies will require loot boxes to disclose odds of winning

Nintendo, Microsoft, and Sony are all planning to require game publishers to disclose the odds of winning prizes inside loot boxes. The decision comes as lawmakers consider banning loot boxes entirely.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
penn engineering blinking cyborg eye 1 y1ejc2hte jb0wlcq9ptlq
Emerging Tech

Biologists create an ‘eyeball on a chip’ that actually blinks

Researchers at Penn Engineering have developed a human eye replica that’s capable of blinking. Here's why -- and, no, it isn't because they're building a Terminator-style robot.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
Subway Restaurant
News

Can Subway’s new meatless meatball sub put it back in the game?

Subway announced that it would begin selling meatless "meatball" sandwiches made from Beyond Meat next month. The move comes as the fast food chain attempts to lure back customers amid struggling sales.
Posted By Allison Matyus
avis ai technology scans rental cars for damage busy night highway
Cars

Avis is testing A.I. tech that scans your rental car for damage

Avis Budget Group is running a pilot program for automated vehicle inspections. The system being tested uses CCTV cameras to scan vehicles, and A.I. to review the images for damage and potential maintenance issues.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus
Mobile

The Galaxy Note 10 brings Android and Windows closer together than ever before

The new Galaxy Note range is finally here, abut you may have missed a fairly major new development in all the dazzle -- the strong relationship between Android and Windows that's just been created by Samsung.
Posted By Mark Jansen
samsung galaxy note 10 and plus hands on 5
Mobile

Samsung's Galaxy Note 10 is joined by a second, more feature-packed Note 10 Plus

Samsung introduced the Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10 Plus with sleek design, huge displays, and relatively small footprints. With this comes new S-Pen features for transcribing to Word documents, air gestures, and colors that dazzle.
Posted By Mark Jansen, Christian de Looper
effie ironing system update 2019 real
Smart Home

Evolving Effie ironing machine will soon get wrinkles out of pants, too

A British startup has been advertising the development of an automatic ironing system called Effie for a while, but now seems to be making a breakthrough in getting the device to dry and iron different types of clothes.
Posted By Clayton Moore
samsung galaxy watch active 2 news
Mobile

Samsung’s Under Armour-branded Galaxy Watch Active 2 pairs with your HOVR shoes

Samsung and Under Armour have announced the new Galaxy Watch Active 2 Under Armour Edition. Able to connect with Under Armour's HOVR series of connected running shoes, Samsung's watch is the first wearable to be able to do so.
Posted By Corey Gaskin