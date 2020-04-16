  1. News

Facebook cancels all large, in-person events through June 2021

By

Facebook will be canceling its large events through June 2021 in response to the ongoing outbreak of coronavirus, officially known as COVID-19, according to CEO and founder Mark Zuckerberg.

Some events will take place in virtual form, though Zuckerberg did not share any details.

In the announcement posted on Facebook, Zuckerberg said that the company is “slowing our plans to return to the office in order to prioritize helping the rest of our community and local economy to get back up and running first.”

The live event ban applies to any gathering of more than 50 people, matching advice from health experts to put social distancing measures in place to slow the spread of the deadly disease. Zuckerberg added that all business travel is also canceled through June of this year.

“We will require the vast majority of our employees to work from home through at least the end of May” Zuckerberg continued, adding that employees who still feel the need to stay away from the office after that “can plan to work from home through at least the summer.”

Facebook is the latest tech giant to adopt such a policy; two weeks ago, Microsoft reportedly canceled all of its events through June 2021 as well.

Facebook’s decision reflects the growing concern that the coronavirus pandemic will not be controlled anytime soon and that social distancing may be the new normal. In a paper published recently in Science, researchers concluded that, barring the development of a cure or new treatments, “prolonged or intermittent social distancing may be necessary into 2022.”

Editors' Recommendations

Facebook will alert you if you’ve seen coronavirus misinformation

Facebook's Coronavirus Info Center

WHO says these six things need to happen before lockdowns are lifted 

hand washing

Avoid Twitter’s swamp of misinformation by following these epidemiology experts

roup of medical staff at hospital, doctors team standing together

How to clean and sterilize your homemade face mask

Homemade Face Mask how to clean

New Instagram stickers encourage foodies to support their top dining spots

instagram finds a way to help small restaurants in lockdown

Lyft finds a way to help its drivers earn during lockdown

uber settles driver background check case man driving in car the city ride share lyft getaround zipcar

Apple’s over-ear headphones to arrive this year with customizable parts

Lenovo’s new Legion 5 gaming laptop will be powered by AMD’s Ryzen 4000

Coronavirus stimulus checks: Everything you need to know

Watch these virtual concert livestreams during your social distancing

Expect low PlayStation 5 production and higher prices due to expensive parts

DualSense controller ps5

What the ‘Payment Status Not Available’ message means for your stimulus check

what the error message youre getting means for your stimulus check frustrated

More Crysis Remastered leaks reveal console and PC launches

Crysis Remastered

George RR Martin is working on new Game of Thrones book while social distancing

TikTok now lets you control your kid’s account from your own TikTok