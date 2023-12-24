 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. News

Watch this festive drone show fly straight into the record books

Trevor Mogg
By

A drone show with a festive theme earned itself several Guinness World Records just recently.

Put on by Dallas-based Sky Elements (USA), well over a thousand multi-rotor copters took to the skies over North Richland Hills, Texas, entertaining a crowd of around 2,000 people.

Recommended Videos

Records achieved during the event included the largest aerial display of a fictional character formed by drones (inspired by the the holiday ballet The Nutcracker), and the largest aerial image formed by drones, in this case a 700-foot-tall Christmas tree in front of a window with snow falling outside.

Related

Guinness World Records officials put the number of drones for both achievements at 1,499. The event was supposed to feature 1,500 drones, but one of them failed to launch.

The drones are equipped with LED lights and pre-programmed to fly specific routes to create all of the different images in the sky. The footage in the video at the top of this page shows a broad view of the display, but also includes some neat cutaways where a camera-equipped drone flies straight through the animations.

Preston Ward, chief pilot of Sky Elements, said after the show: “It was so amazing to break two Guinness World Records in my hometown once again. There’s nothing better than bringing the holiday spirit to families and I think this show did just that.”

With quadcopter technology constantly improving, and increasingly complex software able to program the drones’ movements, light shows like this have been growing in popularity.

But such displays can occasionally go awry. A performance by a different drone company last year, for example, saw 50 of the 500 drones simply drop out of the sky after some kind of malfunction, possibly linked to the GPS signal.

Still, a growing number of companies are getting into drone displays, presenting increasingly imaginative shows that offer an alternative to fireworks, which can pollute the air and even risk starting wildfires.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Trevor Mogg
Trevor Mogg
Contributing Editor
Not so many moons ago, Trevor moved from one tea-loving island nation that drives on the left (Britain) to another (Japan)…
Watch this FPV drone video open Stephen Colbert’s Late Show
The exterior of the Ed Sullivan Theater in New York City.

Stephen Colbert’s Late Show welcomed back its first live audience in 15 months this week, marking the occasion with a snazzy opening sequence shot by a drone at New York City's Ed Sullivan Theater where the show is recorded.

Footage created using first-person-view (FPV) setups in which the drone operator uses a real-time video feed delivered to a headset has been gaining in popularity, with mainstream broadcasters and even Hollywood getting interested in hiring the best pilots. Such drone kits usually use specially built flying machines that are faster and more versatile than regular consumer drones.

Read more
Watch this FPV drone take on the world’s highest waterfall
watch this fpv drone take on the worlds highest waterfall angel falls video

Action-packed and artfully shot first-person-view (FPV) drone videos are all the rage just now, though most of them seem to be shot in and around buildings and urban areas.

Keen to take his own high-speed drone into nature, ace FPV drone pilot Ellis van Jason recently headed to Venezuela to shoot a dramatic dive down Angel Falls, which at 3,121 feet (979 meters) is the world’s highest waterfall.

Read more
Watch this daredevil ad shot by a drone from way up
watch this daredevil ad shot by a drone from way up emirates

Cabin crew are used to high places, but this is ridiculous.

A recently released Emirates ad (below) appears to show a flight attendant at the very top of Dubai’s 828-meter-tall Burj Khalifa -- the world’s tallest building -- before flying a drone all the way up to capture the extraordinary spectacle.

Read more