  1. News

Gene therapy helps people with monochrome vision to see in color

By

Color blindness is usually a hereditary condition. While there have been a few high-tech methods, such as special glasses, to help people deal with it, to date there hasn’t been much in the way of a permanent solution to the problem. Perhaps until now, that is.

An initial trial in patients suggests that a new gene therapy treatment for helping overcome color blindness, developed by researchers in Germany, is completely safe. The researchers also obtained evidence that the treatment works.

The condition in question, referred to as achromatopsia, is one of the rarer types of color blindness. Approximately 8% of men and 0.5% of women have some kind of color blindness which renders them unable to see certain colors (red-green color blindness being the most common). Achromatopsia, however, affects just 1 out of 33,000 people — which nonetheless adds up to a sizable cohort of people worldwide. The condition is due to non-functioning or absent retinal cones, and it makes the world appear entirely black and white. It also causes blurred vision and makes eyes extremely sensitive to bright light.

In around one-third of patients with achromatopsia, the condition is caused by a gene called CNGA3. The new treatment, developed by researchers at the Institute for Ophthalmic Research at the University Hospitals in Tübingen and Departments of Pharmacy and Ophthalmology at Ludwig Maximilian University of Munich, makes it possible to inject a corrected version of the gene into a patient’s retina using a harmless virus.

A trial involving nine achromatopsia patients, aged between 24 and 59, was recently carried out at the University Eye Hospital Tübingen. There were no health issues, and the retina suffered no permanent change or damage as a result of the procedure. Patients involved in the study saw their vision improve in terms of focus, contrast perception, and — most crucially — color vision.

“The study is an important first step,” Martin Biel from the Department of Pharmacy at LMU, said in a statement. “It represents a milestone on the road to a curative therapy of achromatopsia, and we expect even better treatment success in the future.”

A paper describing the research was recently published in the journal JAMA Ophthalmology 2020.

Editors' Recommendations

FDA clears heart monitor for coronavirus patients using hydroxychloroquine

doctors gloved hands attaching a VitalPatch to a patient's chest

Wearable device can tell if your cough is the coronavirus

Northwestern University's wearable tracker

All the COVID-19 vaccines and treatments currently in clinical trials

coronavirus covid 19 vaccines treatments list syringe a vial and pills

Remdesivir: What to know about the ‘most promising’ COVID-19 treatment

Remdesivir vial

Hubble spots a wacky exoplanet with yellow skies and iron rain

An artist's illustration of the super-hot exoplanet WASP-79b

FDA approves Roche coronavirus antibody test for emergency use

Coronavirus Testing Labs

Valve suddenly ends SteamVR support for macOS to focus on Windows, Linux

Multiplayer support for 2004’s Star Wars: Battlefront returns through Steam

Fortnite brings back lightsabers, Star Wars skins, and emotes for a limited time

Nintendo Wii source code, design files acquired by hackers, leaked online

Uber drivers and riders will soon be required to wear face masks

A driver wearing a face mask.

Virgin Galactic readies space tourism trips with first Spaceport America flight

virgin galactic takes big step toward space tourism trips vss unity

Zoom with fish: Tokyo aquarium wants people to video chat with its eels

Garden eels

Star Wars places smart bet on its past to build its future

We’re all tired of Zoom calls. Here’s how to get out of them politely