  1. News

Google employees to work from home until July 2021

By

Google will reportedly ask its employees to work from home until July 2021.

This decision will affect almost all of the 200,000 employees across business owned by Google parent company, Alphabet, according to the Wall Street Journal. Alphabet announced the decision to employees last week after CEO Sundar Pichai made the call following meetings with execs at the company, according to the report.

Earlier this year, Google employees were informed they were allowed to work from home until July but after the number of cases in the United States increased, the company reportedly pushed that start date back once again to September 2020.

Now, with a massive new wave of coronavirus outbreaks in several states — especially near Google’s headquarters in the Bay Area — a return to the office has been pushed back even further.

While Google is the first major tech corporation to finalize such an extended coronavirus timetable, other tech competitors that have announced earlier returns to the office are likely to follow their lead.

California leads the country in confirmed COVID-19 cases, with San Francisco Bay postponing its reopening measures until the virus is under control.

Editors' Recommendations

Racist products sold on Amazon, Google, Wish taken down after investigation

Amazon Warehouse

Everything we know about Dragon Age 4

dragon age 4 release date trailer gameplay news featured

Bill Gates: U.S. coronavirus response is ‘one of the worst’ in the world

bill gates concerned

How to watch today’s White House coronavirus briefing live

President Donald Trump speaks at a White House coronavirus briefing.

How to watch the CEOs of Facebook, Google, Amazon, and Apple testify to Congress

big tech logos around capitol hill

More than 1,000 Twitter employees reportedly have complete access to accounts

twitter and laptop hacked

T-Mobile will soon kick some outdated phones off its network

NASA to send a huge balloon into the stratosphere for deep-space research

Amazon Prime Day 2020: When is it, and what can we expect?

Hubble image shows the rings of Saturn sparkling in summer sunlight

How to watch the MLB: Red Sox vs. Orioles 2020 season opener online today

how to watch mlb red sox vs orioles online live stream boston 2020

Garmin services down after reported ransomware attack

garmin fenix 6x pro forerunner 235 instinct vivoactive 4s fitness tracker smartwatch deals best buy fathers day sale 2020

Comic-Con At Home: How to watch it and which panels to watch

how to watch comic con at home 2020 schedule highlights logo

Koss sues Apple over wireless headphone patents, wants royalties

Microsoft walks back cross-gen Xbox compatibility for some first-party games