Cities like New Orleans are canceling their Fourth of July fireworks shows and others, including Detroit, are postponing them due to the coronavirus. Still, there are quite a few places still lighting up the sky for the holiday, and you can catch them on TV or via some streaming services.

A few major fireworks shows and concerts are taking place on July Fourth, including Macy’s Fourth of July fireworks show and PBS’s A Capitol Fourth. Here’s how to safely watch some explosions in the sky this Fourth from the comfort of your couch:

How to watch Fourth of July fireworks on TV

NBC is airing Macy’s fireworks show in New York City. Viewers can tune in on Saturday, July 4, from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET and PT or 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. CT/MT.

The fireworks will actually be taped versions of five-minute shows that took place around the city in the preceding week (Not to be confused with the amateur fireworks that have been plaguing the city for weeks). In addition to the light show, the event will feature performances from poet Amanda Gorman, the Black Eyed Peas, John Legend, and Tim McGraw, among others.

A Capitol Fourth will feature fireworks above Washington D.C.’s monuments. The mayor is urging residents to stay home to avoid spreading the virus, while PBS will air the show for the 40th year in a row. The 90-minute program starts at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT.

While the fireworks will be live, the other performances — including Patti LaBelle, The Temptations, Yolanda Adams, Trace Adkins, and John Fogerty — are pre-taped. Vanessa Williams and John Stamos are hosting.

Broadcasters may also be showing local displays. In Boston, WHDH will air A Boston Pops Salute to Our Heroes. Part of the programming includes footage from the recent The Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular, as well as Boston Pops performing Tchaikovsky’s 1812 Overture and The Stars and Stripes Forever.

Bloomberg TV will also broadcast the event, starting at 8 p.m. ET.

How to stream Fourth of July fireworks

If you want to stream the New York, D.C., or Boston fireworks, there are plenty of options. Sling TV ($30 a month), YouTube TV ($65 a month), Hulu + Live TV ($55 a month), AT&T TV Now ($55 a month), and FuboTV ($55 a month) all include NBC, which is airing the Macy’s show. Check out our guide to streaming services to get more information on how all these streaming TV options differ.

Bloomberg TV isn’t as widely available as NBC, but you can find it on Sling TV. You can also watch it for free on the ad-supported Pluto TV.

PBS will stream A Capitol Fourth on Facebook and YouTube, as well as on its site.

