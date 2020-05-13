  1. News

Trump extends Huawei ban until next May

By

President Donald Trump, on Wednesday, extended the existing ban on U.S. companies using telecommunications equipment made by firms that pose a national security risk — including Chinese manufacturer Huawei.

The U.S. government’s decision is largely aimed at Huawei, though ZTE, another Chinese phone hardware manufacturer, is included in the ban.

The order originated in 2019, at the height of the U.S-China trade war. Dubbed the International Economic Powers Act, it gave the president the right to regulate commerce during a national emergency that threatened the U.S.

The move prevents companies like Huawei from buying U.S. technology and components without a waiver from the U.S. government. Many of those companies rely heavily on American chip manufacturers and other technology firms for their electronic products.

The ban also means Huawei cannot pre-install apps from popular social media sites, including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and WhatApp.

Before the Huawei ban went into effect, the company had a fairly broad U.S. presence. A report in the New York Times estimates that the company sold equipment for roughly 25% of all small U.S. wireless firms. The executive action did away with a low-priced alternative for people in rural areas.

Huawei, while it can’t sell in the U.S., has strong operations in the rest of the world. It recently introduced a new operating system, since it cannot use any recent updates to Google’s Android OS.

Editors' Recommendations

How to create Emoji in Android

Create Custom Emoji on Android Phone

Every 5G phone announced so far so you can get a faster internet connection

T-Mobile 5G test

Motorola adds new features to Razr’s outer display with Android 10 update

motorola razr outer display gets a whole lot more useful android 10

What is Apple CarPlay?

what is apple carplay 2019 toyota rav4 22 c0a427a8ba2dc4d2a358f1fd4420d76aee8fc907 700x467 c

Here’s how Tim Cook and Bill Gates hope to give graduates a boost

wwdc 2017 news tim cook how to watch

Google Play contest challenges teens to design an awesome mobile game

Group of young friends playing mobile games on smartphones

At just $500, the high-performance Poco F2 Pro hits OnePlus and Samsung hard

Sony launches PlayStation Studios brand ahead of PS5 release

Deadline for stimulus check direct deposit is just a day away

Hamilton is headed to Disney+ more than a year ahead of schedule

Fauci says researchers may find effective coronavirus vaccine by ‘early winter’

Dr. Anthony Fauci

The Moment camera bag is literally made from sails for built-in waterproofing

moment rugged camera sling webres 307

This speedy, tiny soft robot was inspired by the way a cheetah runs

north carolina state cheetah robot

How to move your Google Play library over to YouTube Music

The Mandalorian, season 2: Everything we know about the Disney+ series’ return