KFC’s Colonel Sanders dating sim is real and coming out on Steam soon

As part of the fast food chain’s latest marketing stunt, KFC will soon release a dating simulator featuring Colonel Sanders on Steam later this month.

I Love You, Colonel Sanders! A Finger Lickin’ Good Dating Simulator puts you in the shoes of a culinary student trying to woo your fellow classmate, a surprisingly buff Colonel Sanders. The game is set to be released on Steam on September 24. And yes, it’s real.

According to the game’s Steam description, you can participate in cooking battles, earn a degree from a fictional culinary school, unlock secret recipes, and more. The Steam page says the game is “Officially created by KFC. No, really.”

Digital Trends called the KFC media hotline to confirm that the company was involved in making in the game, but we haven’t heard back from them yet. CNET reports that a KFC representative has confirmed that it’s the real thing.

It’s a pretty good marketing ploy for the “father” of fast-food chicken in the midst of this summer’s chicken sandwich battles. Since Popeye’s debuted its now sold-out chicken sandwich, other fast food chains have tried to compete with similar offerings or unique menu items.

In July, KFC introduced the limited-time KFC Chicken Cheetos sandwich which had fried chicken, mayonnaise, Cheetos sauce, and Cheetos. The Cheetos craze continued during July with Cheetos hot wings, Cheetos-loaded fries, and Cheetos mac and cheese.

KFC also introduced Beyond Fried Chicken in partnership with Beyond Meat in August as a plant-based meatless option, joining many other fast food chains like Subway and Dunkin’ Donuts in giving eaters a meatless alternative that still (mostly) tastes like the real thing.

The cartoon colonel in the new game is a much younger take on the KFC mascot we’ve come to know and love, who in recent years been portrayed by the likes of Reba McEntire, Jim Gaffigan, and Norm Macdonald. The real Colonel Sanders was born on September 9, 1890, so Monday would have been his 129th birthday.

And in yet another celebration of the colonel—just in time for Halloween—KFC just released a Colonel Sanders costume so you can truly live out any Colonel Sanders dream you have.

Ever wondered what it’s like to be me? Well folks, you’re in luck. Colonel Sanders costumes available @spirithalloween online and in stores today, just in time for my birthday. Use code HBDKFC19 to get 20% off. #HappyBirthdayColonel — KFC (@kfc) September 9, 2019

You could even re-enact some of your favorite scenes from the dating sim, if you really wanted to.

