  1. News

No needles required: New wearable will provide glucose readings at a glance

By

Imagine if measuring your glucose levels was as simple as taking a quick glance at your wrist. That’s the promise of continuous glucose monitoring startup Movano, which exited stealth mode on Tuesday with the announcement of a new needle-free wearable that harnesses A.I., machine learning, and the cloud to help people with diabetes and prediabetes (or other interests in being health conscious) check real-time glucose data whenever they need it.

“The traditional method of self-monitoring of blood glucose requires finger sticks multiple times per day to obtain a blood drop to be applied to a test strip inside a blood glucose meter — which is inconvenient, can be painful, and can cause scarring,” Michael Leabman, Movano’s CEO and founder, told Digital Trends. “Because each measurement represents a single blood glucose value at a single point in time, it provides limited information regarding trends in blood glucose levels.”

Continuous glucose monitoring tools (aka CGMs) are less painful; typically requiring the insertion of a plastic, disposable microneedle sensor into the body to measure the glucose levels in interstitial fluid, the fluid that’s found in the space around cells. These can provide real-time data showing trends in glucose numbers. But they’re also expensive and inconvenient, which means that they are not frequently used by the people who can benefit from them the most.

Movano smartwatch
Movano

Movano’s forthcoming wearable, which resembles a smartwatch, instead utilizes an onboard radio frequency-powered sensor for gaining these measurements — without drawing blood, the user having to stop what they’re doing, or the need to lug around bulky monitors.

“Our first planned product is currently in the development stage,” Leabman continued. “[We’ve] obtained approval from the FDA’s Institutional Review Board to conduct tests on human subjects. We have conducted preliminary tests thus far, and plan to expand our testing throughout the second half of 2020 and into 2021 — when restrictions put in place from COVID-19 are lifted — to diversify the data we are collecting, enabling us to better optimize our system.”

Hopefully, it won’t be too much longer before Movano’s product hits the marketplace. With an estimated 463 million people worldwide with diabetes, according to the 2019 International Diabetes Federation Atlas, there’s going to be no shortage of potential customers ready and waiting to use it.

Editors' Recommendations

Beat back pain with the best standing desk deals for July 2020

Woman working at standing desk

Abode Starter Kit review

abode starter kit review upright front

Coronavirus hasn’t peaked, but data shows our interest in it definitely has

coronavirus render stylized image

Can air purifiers with MERV-13 filter protect you from the coronavirus?

air purifier

How To Watch UFC 251 Online: Live Stream Usman vs. Masvidal

how to watch ufc 251 online live stream

Apple continues breakup with China as supplier plans $1 billion India investment

Apple Health app iPhone

Tesla set to unveil new million-mile battery at in-person event in September

Leaked video reportedly unveils Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G with upgraded processor

Wells Fargo employees ordered to uninstall TikTok from work phones

Ubisoft chief creative officer Serge Hascoët resigns amid misconduct allegations

Paper Mario: The Origami King leaks online; spoilers start to spread

Screenshot of Paper Mario: The Origami King

NASA’s InSight lander is still stuck in the Martian soil

NASA InSight's robotic arm

See our solar system’s newest spectacle, comet NEOWISE, in glorious detail

NASA’s Parker Solar Probe shows greater detail in the twin tails of comet NEOWISE

Ubisoft Forward: All the biggest announcements

Devolver Digital’s Devolverland Expo is set in abandoned convention center