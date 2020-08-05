A.I.’s next big challenge? Playing a quantum version of Go

When Google DeepMind’s AlphaGo program defeated the world’s greatest Go player in March 2016, it represented a major tech breakthrough. Go, a Chinese board game in which the goal is to surround more territory than your opponent, is a game that’s notoriously easy to learn but next to impossible to master. The total number of allowable board positions exceeds the total number of atoms in the observable universe. However, an A.I. still learned to defeat one of humanity’s best players.

But while cutting-edge technology made this possible, cutting-edge technology could also make mastering Go even more difficult for future machines — thanks to the insertion of quantum computing concepts like entanglement to add a new element of randomness to the game.

“Go has long been considered as a test bed for artificial intelligence,” the researchers write in an abstract describing their Quantum Go system. “By introducing certain quantum features, such as superposition and collapse of wave function, we experimentally demonstrate a quantum version of Go by using correlated photon pairs entangled in polarization degree of freedom. The total dimension of Hilbert space of the generated states grows exponentially as two players take turns to place the stones in time series. As nondeterministic and imperfect information games are more difficult to solve using nowadays technology, we excitedly find that the inherent randomness in quantum physics can bring the game nondeterministic trait, which does not exist in the classical counterpart.”

As New Scientist explains, Quantum Go includes quantum states such as placing two stones at once, representing a superposition of two possible locations for one single stone. As the publication notes, “When a new stone is put next to either of those locations, the quantum state of a pair of entangled photons is measured to determine the original stone’s location, collapsing the superposition. And then the other stone is removed.”

The idea that quantum computing could be used to make games harder, which could then presumably be cracked by still-better quantum machine learning algorithms, is a fascinating concept. While more difficult board games aren’t necessarily the ultimate goal of quantum computing (although there are some intriguing quantum games researchers are already making), this work could make quantum A.I. tools smarter for genuinely useful purposes such as stronger encryption. If Generative Adversarial Networks prove anything, it’s that pitting two incredibly smart pieces of tech against one another winds up elevating both.

A paper describing the research is available to read online.

