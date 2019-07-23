News

Barsys 2.0 robotic bartender uses A.I. to consistently mix the perfect cocktail

Patrick Hearn
By

A good host knows how to make a variety of cocktails and drinks, but playing bartender doesn’t always leave you with time to socialize. Barsys set out to solve this problem with the Barsys 1.0, a robotic bartender that “lives on your countertop.” The device acted like an alcoholic Keurig; it could make custom cocktails and drinks based on predefined recipes.

Barsys is now selling the Barsys 2.0, a new-and-improved version of the original model. Like the original, the Barsys 2.0 has a library of more than 2,000 different recipes to choose from, but it also allows you to customize your own drinks. Prefer a bit more tonic in your gin and tonic? It can accommodate.

Put your preferred spirits and liqueurs in the provided bottles and the Barsys will use them to make drinks. When they get low, the Barsys will notify you via the app that it’s time for a refill. Each recipe can use a maximum of five different alcohols and three different mixers. While it won’t put a garnish on your drink for you, the Barsys handles the more technical aspects of mixing.

The Barsys 2.0 makes use of artificial intelligence to ensure drinks are consistent each and every time. This means no more fumbling about for that perfect recipe; once you find the right proportions, you can have the same drink over and over again. And after a few drinks, it’s always nice to have someone else handling the ratios.

The downside is that the Barsys 2.0 comes with a pretty hefty price tag. The original Barsys was priced around $1,050, but the Barsys 2.0 will cost you a whopping $1,500. The price isn’t without added functionality, though — the Barsys 2.0 can be controlled from three different devices over a Bluetooth connection.

Barsys calls the device “the future of bartending.” While it might not be for everyone, if you like to host parties and prefer to spend more time chatting with your guests than pouring them some drinks, it might be a worthwhile investment. Even if you aren’t a party person, there’s a certain appeal in the idea of a one-stop-shop for the perfect cocktail.

