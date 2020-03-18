  1. News

Skillshare unlocks 1,000 free courses for students at home amid coronavirus

By

Since schools across the country are closed during the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak, Skillshare is opening up its extensive list of unique class offerings for students to access for free. 

The online learning community announced the free programming offer in a tweet on Wednesday, March 18. High school and college students with a .edu or .k12 emails will have free access to the more than 1,000 classes for two months, which range from creativity to business and technology to lifestyle.

“We hope that our classes, content, and community workshops can help us all feel a little more connected to ourselves and each other — and make it easy to learn skills in the comfort of our homes,” Skillshare said in its announcement. 

Skillshare specializes in learning skills and creativity, with classes like creative writing, photo editing, digital illustration, graphic design, web development, and more. So while students may not be learning social studies or algebra while off of school, they can use Skillshare’s classes to explore their specific interests and keep their brain engaged. 

Aside from Skillshare, Scholastic has launched a free “Learn at Home” program for younger students out of school during the coronavirus outbreak. The program has daily courses for pre-K and kindergarten, as well as students in grades one through six. 

There are plenty of other sites and apps offering virtual field trips, interactive tools, and even remote trips to space to keep kids learning despite being home from school. Most U.S. schools are closed until the end of this month due to the coronavirus outbreak that has rapidly spread in recent weeks. 

Last week, the World Health Organization (WHO) officially declared the coronavirus a pandemic. In total, there have been more than 205,450 confirmed cases of the coronavirus worldwide, and 8,248 confirmed deaths, according to an online dashboard that tracks cases. The virus is believed to have originated in Wuhan, China, but there have been confirmed cases in the U.S., Australia, Canada, Japan, France, Germany, and dozens of other countries around the globe.

Other than schools being affected, events have been canceled, travel is limited, and much of the American workforce has resorted to working from home. 

Editors' Recommendations

U.S. government and big tech want to use location data to fight coronavirus

Essential phone review maps

Israel seeks treasure trove of sensitive phone data to track coronavirus cases

Location Tracking Visualization

Why the coronavirus could remake school as we know it

Learning from home

Virtual learning: How to keep your kids engaged while they’re off from school

why the coronavirus could remake school as we know it learning from home getty 2

Coronavirus: Amazon suspends shipments of nonessential products to warehouses

Amazon

Sonos may have its legacy product solution with new app, operating system

sonos move review 8

The 17 best new movies to stream on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, and HBO

Cargo ship-scrubbing HullSkater robot is like a Roomba for the high seas

Google’s coronavirus screening website accused of mining health data for profit

2021 Hyundai Elantra goes hybrid, adds wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Frank Turner’s coronavirus concert livestream cut short by Facebook

Frank Turner

Apple accidentally leaks four new iPad Pro models on its website

apple ipad mini 2019 review 15b

Facebook bug caused valid coronavirus articles to be marked as spam

facebook 2016 election app image

Tesla’s California plant stays open despite coronavirus closure order

How to keep astronauts sane: The psychology of long-duration space missions