Tesla Model S rams fire truck at 60 mph; driver survives but questions remain

The driver of a Tesla Model S is lucky to be alive after she rammed into the back of a parked fire truck in South Jordan, a suburb of Salt Lake City. The accident happened on Friday, May 11, according to local media reports. Investigators are still trying to determine the cause of the crash.

“For unknown reasons, the Tesla failed to stop for the traffic at the red light and ran into the back of a United Fire Authority vehicle at 60 miles per hour,” Sergeant Samuel Winkler told local news channel Fox 13 News. He added witnesses told investigators the Tesla made no attempt to stop or slow down.

Police in Utah are still investigating the cause of the accident. They’re notably trying to determine whether the driver had activated Autopilot, Tesla’s suite of semi-autonomous driving aids, at the time of the crash. Tesla is cooperating with investigators.

“Tesla has not yet received any data from the car and thus does not know the facts of what occurred, including whether Autopilot was engaged,” a company spokesperson told the Deseret News in a statement. Winkler doesn’t expect concrete information to emerge until later.

An ambulance took the 28-year-old driver of the Model S to the hospital with a broken right ankle. Her injuries are not life-threatening, which is a small miracle considering the severity of the accident. The impact completely destroyed the Model S’ front end and somehow ripped off the driver-side door, totaling the sedan. The fire truck and its driver fared much better. The person behind the wheel required no treatment and drove off in the same truck that got rear-ended.

If you’re experiencing déjà vu, it’s likely because this isn’t the first time a Tesla rams into a parked fire truck this year. In January, a Model S traveling at about 65 mph rear-ended a fire engine parked on the interstate in Culver City, California. The driver blamed Autopilot. The investigation into the cause of the accident remains open as of early May.

The news of the Utah crash certainly won’t please Tesla co-founder and CEO Elon Musk. During a controversial earnings call, the executive revealed he’s tired of the bad press surrounding Tesla accidents and pledged to release quarterly safety reports to persuade the public and the press that its cars are safe.

Of course, we don’t know the cause of the latest accident yet; we could be looking at a typical case of distracted driving that technology like Autopilot could have prevented, or at least mitigated. Stay tuned for more on this developing story.