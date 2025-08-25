The Galaxy Tab S10 Lite is official, and it’ll be here sooner than you think

What’s happened? Samsung has officially announced the Galaxy Tab S10 Lite, a budget-friendly alternative to the Galaxy Tab S10. The device has been rumored for months, but this is the first time Samsung has officially acknowledged its existence.

The Galaxy Tab S10 Lite will have a 10.9-inch display and a peak brightness of 600 nits — a bit on the lower side, versus the iPad Pro’s maximum brightness of 1,600 nits.

It comes with an impressive 8,000mAh battery that supports Super-Fast Charging, intending for “long sessions of entertainment, studying, and more.”

An S Pen will be bundled with each tablet for sketching and writing.

Why this is important: The Galaxy Tab S10 Lite is targeted towards consumers who want a functional tablet, but don’t want to spend an arm and a leg to get it. It’s a step up from the previous Galaxy Tab S9 FE in several significant ways.

Samsung says the S10 Lite comes with an upgraded processor and improved memory capacity, but it isn’t clear in comparison to what (although we assume Samsung means the previous generation.)

The device has lower blue-light emission to make it easier on your eyes.

It isn’t clear what Super-Fast charging means, but it likely refers to 45W or more.

Why should I care? Although an official price hasn’t been provided, the Galaxy Tab S9 FE (the closest comparison to the S10 Lite) met with solid reviews and a respectable price point.