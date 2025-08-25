The Galaxy Tab S10 Lite is official, and it’ll be here sooner than you think

What’s happened? Samsung has officially announced the Galaxy Tab S10 Lite, a budget-friendly alternative to the Galaxy Tab S10. The device has been rumored for months, but this is the first time Samsung has officially acknowledged its existence.
- The Galaxy Tab S10 Lite will have a 10.9-inch display and a peak brightness of 600 nits — a bit on the lower side, versus the iPad Pro’s maximum brightness of 1,600 nits.
- It comes with an impressive 8,000mAh battery that supports Super-Fast Charging, intending for “long sessions of entertainment, studying, and more.”
- An S Pen will be bundled with each tablet for sketching and writing.
Why this is important: The Galaxy Tab S10 Lite is targeted towards consumers who want a functional tablet, but don’t want to spend an arm and a leg to get it. It’s a step up from the previous Galaxy Tab S9 FE in several significant ways.
- Samsung says the S10 Lite comes with an upgraded processor and improved memory capacity, but it isn’t clear in comparison to what (although we assume Samsung means the previous generation.)
- The device has lower blue-light emission to make it easier on your eyes.
- It isn’t clear what Super-Fast charging means, but it likely refers to 45W or more.
Why should I care? Although an official price hasn’t been provided, the Galaxy Tab S9 FE (the closest comparison to the S10 Lite) met with solid reviews and a respectable price point.
- The included S-Pen makes the purchase an even better value, opening up the option for handwritten notes and automatic equation solving.
- The Galaxy Tab S10 Lite presents an affordable way to enter the Samsung ecosystem, especially if you are new to the platform.
- The tablet will be available for purchase on September 5 in gray, silver, and “coralred.”