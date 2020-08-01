  1. News

Trump says he’ll ban TikTok from the U.S.

By

President Donald Trump said he will ban popular video app TikTok from operating in the U.S.

Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One Friday evening that he will use emergency powers or an executive order to block the app, according to The Hill.

“As far as TikTok is concerned, we’re banning them from the United States,” he told reporters. “I have that authority.”

It is unclear exactly which powers Trump was referring to and how his administration plans to take action against the app.

TikTok did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Trump reportedly said he would not support a U.S. company’s takeover of the app, contradicting earlier reports Friday that he would soon sign an executive order demanding TikTok’s U.S. operations be divested from its China-based ownership, ByteDance.

Microsoft reportedly was in talks to purchase the app. But with Trump announcing his administration wouldn’t approve of a sale to U.S.-based owners, it was unclear if that option remains.

TikTok — which has exploded in popularity and boasts hundreds of millions of users — has been under fire for its supposed links to the Chinese government, with politicians expressing concern that user data could be harvested for a foreign power.

Though experts say TikTok’s privacy policies are no better or worse than U.S.-run apps like Facebook, some politicians have taken action. India banned TikTok due to its Chinese ownership, the U.S. Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States opened an investigation into ByteDance and the House recently passed legislation banning the app from being downloaded onto federal devices.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said earlier this month that the U.S. was “looking at” banning the app as well.

Editors' Recommendations

Microsoft reportedly in talks to buy TikTok’s U.S. operations

TikTok

Trump to order TikTok’s Chinese owners to sell U.S. operations

Trump stylized image

Twitter permanently bans former KKK leader David Duke

digital trends live episode 421 twitter hack scammers bitcoin shutdown 1310129

Zuckerberg defends Facebook’s misinformation and hate policies in earnings call

mark zuckerberg shocked

Weather looks good for NASA’s Perseverance rover launch to Mars

The payload fairing, or nose cone, containing NASA's Mars 2020 Perseverance rover is maneuvered into place atop the Atlas V rocket that will hurl it toward Mars.

TikTok says it will pay creators a total of $2 billion in the next 3 years

digital trends live episode 418 tiktok phone in hand

Tech CEO Congressional Hearing: Recap of the biggest moments you missed

NASA successfully launches its Perseverance rover on mission to Mars

Everything we expect to see at Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2020

Meet the engineer who let a robot barber shave him with a straight razor

Google Maps reminds you to wear a mask in new update

man checking phone with mask on

Nintendo will fix a game-breaking bug in Paper Mario: The Origami King

upcoming switch games paper mario the origami king screenshot01

Play Jeopardy and many more games on your Google Assistant smart display

google assistant game night jeopardy smart displays news display

NASA: Perseverance rover spacecraft suffers minor communications issue

A useful bug became a feature in Animal Crossing: New Horizon’s latest update