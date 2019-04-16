Digital Trends
News

Twitter has revealed a launch date for its handy ‘hide replies’ features

Trevor Mogg
By

Twitter has given a launch date for a feature that lets you hide replies to your tweets.

News that the company has been working on such a feature surfaced last month, and on Tuesday the company confirmed it’ll roll it out in June 2019. It will, however, be launched as an experiment, meaning it could be modified or even ditched, depending on how the Twitter community responds.

The hope is that the option to hide replies will help the original poster filter out offensive or irrelevant content from conversation threads and pave the way for more respectful and meaningful exchanges on the platform, which is often accused of giving trolls too much freedom.

But as pointed out by TechCrunch, which first reported the launch date, the feature could allow for posters of the original tweet to hide informative responses that disagree with their position in a debate, or even to remove from view fact-checked replies that aim to clarify content contained in the main tweet or in some of the responses in the thread.

To avoid such misuse, hidden replies will be clearly marked in the thread, with anyone reading the conversation able to tap on it to find out what it says.

“We think the transparency of the hidden replies would allow the community to notice and call out situations where people use the feature to hide content they disagree with,” Michelle Yasmeen Haq, Twitter senior product manager, said earlier this year.

“People who start interesting conversations on Twitter are really important to us, and we want to empower them to make the conversations they start as healthy as possible by giving them some control,” Haq said, adding, “We already see people trying [to] keep their conversations healthy by using block, mute, and report, but these tools don’t always address the issue. Block and mute only change the experience of the blocker, and report only works for the content that violates our policies.”

Speaking at a TED event this week, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey admitted that Twitter in its current form “makes it super-easy to harass and abuse others,” but he also insisted that its increasing reliance on machine learning is helping to address the issue.

Twitter recently launched a new app called Twttr specifically for testing new design features, but the upcoming hide-replies feature is expected to land for all users on the main app. The company will be watching closely to see how the community responds to it and what effect it has on encouraging better behavior on the platform before deciding whether to make it a permanent feature.

Don't Miss

The T-Mobile/Sprint merger: Everything you need to know
BioWare Anthem job openings mechanics game improvement items rewards loot
Gaming

Bioware lists multiple job positions aimed at improving Anthem

It's not clear if a massive overhaul is in the cards, but Bioware is seeking out multiple candidates focused on improving Anthem. Item creation, progression, combat, rewards, and loot are the focal points mentioned.
Posted By Charles Singletary Jr.
Microsoft Surface Studio 2
Computing

Microsoft accelerates carbon reduction plans in new sustainability push

Microsoft wants to accelerate its sustainability goal of becoming a zero-carbon company. To reach those goals, Microsoft is doubling its self-imposed carbon tax to incentivize business divisions in making sustainable choices.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
2020 Nissan 370Z 50th Anniversary Edition
Cars

2020 Nissan 370Z Special Edition celebrates 50 Years of the Z car

Nissan is celebrating 50 years of its iconic "Z car" with a special edition of the 2020 370Z. The 50th-anniversary model is dressed to look like a 1970s race car, but remains technically unchanged.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2020 Cadillac CT5
Cars

2020 Cadillac CT5 luxury sedan gets turbocharged power, chiseled looks

The 2020 Cadillac CT5 proves the General Motors luxury brand still cares about sedans. Debuting at the 2019 New York Auto Show, it features Cadillac's Super Cruise tech and a lineup of turbocharged engines.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
tel aviv university 3d printed heart screen shot 2019 04 16 at 40 19
Emerging Tech

Scientists manage to 3D print an actual heart using human cells

Scientists at Tel Aviv University have achieved a world-first by 3D printing a small-scale heart, complete with blood vessels, ventricles, and chambers. Here's why that's so exciting.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
A stock photo of group of Apple products sitting on a table
Computing

MacOS update may include external display support for iPads

Apple's upcoming MacOS is rumored to include a new native external display support feature. Code-named "Sidecar" the new feature is expected to allow MacOS computers to send app windows to external displays like iPads.
Posted By Anita George
google assistant over amazon alexa homi mini v feat
Smart Home

Alexa, Google, Siri put their bilingual skills to the test in translation battle

One Hour Translation, an online translation company, compared how Google Home, Amazon Alexa, and Siri stack up against one another in regard to translation capabilities. The results may surprise you.
Posted By Patrick Hearn
Apple MacBook-review-USBC-port
Deals

Apple’s MacBook laptop is on sale for just $800 for a limited time

If you have your heart set on a MacOS-powered laptop, B&H has a sale on Apple's MacBook that takes the price down to $800. Only select models are on sale right now, but you can score up to a $600 savings if you act quickly.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
Avengers Infinity War
Movies & TV

Marvel and IMAX release even more Avengers: Endgame footage

The events of Avengers: Infinity War changed the Marvel Cinematic Universe in some big ways and left fans wondering how its heroes can possibly recover. Here's everything we know about Avengers: Endgame, the sequel to Infinity War.
Posted By Rick Marshall
note 9 in hand
News

Digital Trends is hiring! Come write about tech for the way we live

Digital Trends is hiring! We're currently seeking professional freelance writers with expertise in smart homes, home theater, and computers, as well as a number of generalists to work on features and guides.
Posted By Digital Trends Staff
t mobile sprint merger feature
Mobile

The Department of Justice may prevent the T-Mobile-Sprint merger

T-Mobile and Sprint are getting closer to merging. After a few failed attempts, the two companies announced their merger at the start of 2018. The new T-Mobile could be better positioned to take on the likes of Verizon and AT&T.
Posted By Brenda Stolyar
Xbox One S
Gaming

Inside Xbox confirms an all-digital Xbox One S is on the way

Microsoft officially announced the Xbox One S All-Digital Edition during its latest episode of Inside Xbox on April 16. The console comes pre-installed with Sea of Thieves, Forza Horizon 3, and Minecraft.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
amazon and best buy facebook portal plus price cuts nespresso vertuo evoluo coffee espresso machine with aeroccino by de long
Deals

Amazon drops prices on Nespresso coffee and espresso machines

Amazon has dropped prices on Nespresso coffee machines and a milk frother in an Easter week sale. Nespresso's coffee appliances use single-serve capsules and one-button selection to produce barista-quality espresso and coffee at home.
Posted By Bruce Brown
police body cam footage roomba robovac burgler screen shot 2019 04 15 at 6 13 23 pm copy
Smart Home

Watch: Police responding to an alleged buglary find a Roomba, not a robber

Police officers in Washington County, Oregon responded to a call of a potential burglary and were surprised to find the perpetrator was actually just a Roomba. Body cam footage of the encounter has been released.
Posted By AJ Dellinger