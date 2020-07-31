  1. News

Twitter offers more details on how hackers cracked its internal systems

By

Twitter has shared another update on its investigation into the major hack that targeted numerous high-profile accounts on its platform on July 15, 2020.

In a blog post and series of tweets, the company said the perpetrators began by targeting a small number of employees through a phone spear phishing attack. This involves a hacker calling a target and pretending to be a trusted person in order to extract specific information that ultimately enables them to gain entry to an internal computer system.

“A successful attack required the attackers to obtain access to both our internal network as well as specific employee credentials that granted them access to our internal support tools,” Twitter said in its blog post. “Not all of the employees that were initially targeted had permissions to use account management tools, but the attackers used their credentials to access our internal systems and gain information about our processes.”

It said that this knowledge “then enabled them to target additional employees who did have access to our account support tools. Using the credentials of employees with access to these tools, the attackers targeted 130 Twitter accounts, ultimately Tweeting from 45, accessing the DM inbox of 36, and downloading the Twitter Data of 7.”

Targeted accounts included those of prominent political figures such as Barack Obama and Joe Biden, as well as the likes of Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, and celebrity Kanye West.

The company said that that although its internal tools, controls, and processes are constantly being updated and improved, it’s now “taking a hard look” at how it can make them more secure.

Mindful of the concern the attack has caused among the Twitter community, the company insisted, “Everyone at Twitter is committed to keeping your information safe. We recognize the trust you place in us, and are committing to earning it by continued open, honest and timely updates anytime an incident like this happens.”

The scam involved a fake tweet that appeared on the targeted accounts that encouraged followers to send payments to a Bitcoin wallet, with hundreds of people doing just that. When Twitter spotted the attack, it locked down the affected accounts and removed the bogus tweets.

Last week the incident took a darker turn when it emerged that the hackers had been able to download data linked to some of the accounts, and also managed to obtain access to the direct messages of others.

Twitter has promised to provide a more detailed report on the incident once law enforcement has made more progress with its investigation and after the company has completed work to further safeguard the microblogging service.

Editors' Recommendations

SpaceX’s Starship prototype makes it through static fire test

spacexs starship prototype completes static fire test july 2020

Twitter will now censor links that promote hateful speech

twitter wants you to help it shape the future design of app

The best web browsers for 2020

Lenovo IdeaPad 530S

More than 1,000 Twitter employees reportedly have complete access to accounts

twitter and laptop hacked

The Mandalorian, season 2: Everything we know about the Disney+ series’ return

mandalorian episode 1 easter eggs ending explained s1e01 rifle

Konami’s first gaming PCs bear a striking resemblance to the Mac Pro

konami arespear gaming desktop

Google gets grilled at start of Big Tech hearing

GMC Hummer EV teased again as reveal date moves to fall

Snapchat releases its diversity report during Big Tech antitrust hearing

Horizon Zero Dawn launches for PC on August 7, specs revealed

Bezos doesn’t deny Amazon used third-party seller data

Close-up of Amazon.com founder and CEO Jeff Bezos on stage

Zuckerberg wrote Facebook can ‘just buy any competitive startups’

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg

Jayapal accuses Facebook of threatening to clone Instagram before buying it

U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapa

Twitch severs ties with Super Smash Bros. streamer ZeRo

Moesha, One on One, and more classic Black sitcoms are headed to Netflix