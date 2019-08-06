News

Twitter is working on a snooze feature for when your tweets are too good

Mathew Katz
By

Twitter is working on a “snooze button” that can pause notifications from hitting for your phone, according to app researcher Jane Manchun Wong.

Wong, who mines app code for unreleased or upcoming features, first discovered the yet-to-be-released snooze button on August 4 while looking at the Twitter Android apps’ code. All signs suggest that the Twitter team only started to work on it recently, Wong wrote in a blog post about her discovery.

The new feature will appear as a crossed-out bell in the upper-right corner of the app’s notifications tab. If a user presses it, they’ll be given the option to essentially mute their push notifications for 1, 3, or 12 hours.

Anyone who’s had a tweet go even moderately viral knows the onslaught of notifications it can trigger. Depending on your settings, every retweet, reply, and like can cause your phone to vibrate or make noise – which can be incredibly annoying over the course of several hours, especially if you’re focused on something other than your mentions.

The snooze button would essentially save those mentions for later, not get rid of them entirely – so when you’ve decided you’re ready to return to Twitter, you can take the plunge without missing anything important.

Of course, this could also be good for regular old Twitter users who aren’t going viral and just want to take a break from what can be an addictive platform.

We’ve reached out to Twitter to see if they could confirm whether this is indeed coming to the social network’s apps, and if so, when it should roll out. We’ll update this post when we get a response. According to Wong, there’s always a chance that the snooze button may never make it to wide release.

“Experimental features like this one could come and go, though I believe many of us would love it if Twitter releases this feature in the future,” she wrote.

Facebook launched its own snooze button in 2017, though it works a bit differently than the one that could come to Twitter. Instead of muting all notifications, Facebook allows you to mute individuals or pages for 30 days at a time.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus: Here's everything you need to know
AT&T
Mobile

AT&T expands its 5G service to New York City, but most people can't use it yet

Ready to experience a radical transformation in mobile communication? AT&T is launching mobile 5G in cities across the country over the next few months. Here's everything you need to know about the AT&T 5G rollout.
Posted By Christian de Looper
kojima metal gear solid 5 uses new fox engine stars snake will star
Gaming

Solid Snake actor calls out EVO for using his voice without permission

David Hayter, the voice actor behind Metal Gear Solid's main character, Solid Snake, was none too pleased to learn that the fighting tournament EVO had used his voice without permission.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
optimus ride to offer autonomous shuttle rides in new york city shuttles at brooklyn navy yard
Cars

Optimus Ride launches autonomous shuttle service in New York City

Workers at the Brooklyn Navy Yard in New York City can now make their way around the 300-acre industrial park in Optimus Ride's self-driving shuttles. The tech startup says it's the first trial of its kind in New York state.
Posted By Trevor Mogg, Stephen Edelstein
novitec announces suspension tweaks and body kit for tesla model 3 1
Cars

Tesla Model 3 tuned in Germany is an electric car you’ll either love or hate

German tuner Novitec has released a catalog of aftermarket parts for the Tesla Model 3. Its body kit includes several components made with carbon fiber, and it also makes 21-inch alloy wheels plus suspension parts available.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Galaxy Note 9 pink and blue s pens
Mobile

Leaked Samsung Galaxy Note 10 marketing materials show two phone sizes

The expected launch of the Galaxy Note 10 is right around the corner, but we're still getting leaks of the device. Newly leaked marketing materials show that the phone will be available in two sizes.
Posted By Christian de Looper
SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket Launch
News

Watch live as SpaceX launches (but doesn’t land) a rocket tonight

SpaceX will launch its AMOS-17 Falcon 9 rocket from Space Launch Complex 40 on Wednesday, and you can watch the whole thing via livestream. The rocket will take off at approximately 3:53 p.m. PT
Posted By Allison Matyus
chromecast vs roku streaming stick amazon fire tv best sticks mem 4
Home Theater

Pay TV is dying, and cable providers are happily hastening its demise

Traditional, bundled TV plans are declining fast, with more than 25 percent of U.S. households expected to go the cord-cutter route by 2023, according to a report. This is all part of the plan for cable and satellite TV providers, though.
Posted By Rick Marshall
nintendo switch lite design specs price editions release date 1
Gaming

New images of the Nintendo Switch Lite reveal a smaller battery

The Nintendo Switch Lite's battery will last slightly longer than the one on the original Switch, despite it actually being a smaller battery than the one used in the earlier version of the system.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
take two sues gta online modder for 150000
Gaming

Amid huge profits, Rockstar Games makes game testers full-time employees

Following criticism of its crunch culture and long hours for workers, Rockstar Games has shifted its quality assurance workers from being contractors to full-time employees. Several other policies have changed.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
google stadia vs nvidia geforce now controller 3
Gaming

5 questions we want answered at the Stadia Connect event at Gamescom

Google will be hosting another Stadia Connect presentations for its upcoming game-streaming service on August 19. Here is what we want to see and learn during the presentation, including info on mobile support.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
lenovo thinkpad t480s model logo
Computing

The 2019 ThinkPad lineup is robust. Here's how to pick the right one for you

Be it the X series, the T series, E series, it can be tough to find the best Lenovo laptop that is right for you. To help, we'll break down all the options available to make your choice a more informed one.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
acer new nitro xf2 series monitors with fast speeds monitor straight on
News

Acer’s fast Nitro XF2 monitors are built to help gamers outmaneuver opponents

Acer's Nitro XF2 series monitors are fast and responsive to give players an edge when gaming. These panels support AMD's FreeSync technology, are capable of delivering HDR 10 content, and promise a fast sub-1ms response time!
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
arque wearable tail screen shot 2019 08 06 at 21 50
Emerging Tech

Want a robotic tail? Well, Japanese scientists built one for you anyway

Ever wanted a robot tail? Developed by researchers at Keio University in Japan, this artificial biomimicry-inspired tail is designed to help improve the balance of wearers. Here's how.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
amazon drops prices on arlo pro 2 outside security camera kits add 3
Smart Home

Arlo’s smart security cams take a bite out of Apple, finally add HomeKit support

Owners of some models of Arlo's popular smart security cameras are getting a significant update this week as the device manufacturer's latest tweak adds support for Apple's HomeKit platform.
Posted By Clayton Moore