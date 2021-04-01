  1. News

Watch NASA’s movie-like trailer for its upcoming Mars helicopter flight

By

NASA is just days away from firing up the rotors on its Ingenuity helicopter, a process that should lift it off the Martian surface to become the first aircraft to perform a powered flight on another planet.

The maiden flight is expected to take place on or soon after April 8, and the space agency is generating some extra excitement with the release this week of a movie-like trailer (top) highlighting the upcoming event.

Ingenuity arrived on Mars with the Perseverance rover in February 2021 after a six-month journey from Earth. The rover is currently lowering the helicopter onto the Martian surface in preparation for the highly anticipated flight.

The current plan is to send Ingenuity on a total of five flights of increasing difficulty. The maiden flight, for example, will involve the helicopter simply hovering a few meters off the ground to make sure that the machine has arrived in full working order and is operating as it should. Later flights, on the other hand, could see Ingenuity traveling for up to 300 meters.

The mostly autonomous aircraft weighs only 4 pounds (1.8 kg) and features four carbon-fiber rotors, each one a little over a meter long. At its core is a small fuselage containing a downward-facing camera. Solar cells and batteries provide the Ingenuity with power, and an internal heater will enable it to deal with Mars’ bitterly cold nights.

“The Wright Brothers showed that powered flight in Earth’s atmosphere was possible, using an experimental aircraft,” Håvard Grip, Ingenuity’s chief pilot at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, said recently. “With Ingenuity, we’re trying to do the same for Mars.”

The main aim of Ingenuity’s mission is to test the technology to show that it’s possible to fly a rotorcraft in Mars’ super-thin atmosphere, and that it’s able to withstand the red planet’s very cold nights.

Assuming everything goes to plan, the tests will lay the groundwork for more advanced space helicopters that can fly close to the Martian surface to look for useful research sites, and also to collect data for mapping routes for future rovers sent to Mars.

Editors' Recommendations

NASA’s other Mars rover posts stunning selfie beside a rocky outcrop

nasas other mars rover posts selfie beside a rocky outcrop curiosity march 2021

Life on Mars

Life on Mars Featured Image

Artificial atmospheres: How we’ll build a base with breathable air on Mars

Artificial Atmospheres: How we’ll build a base on Mars

Mars orbiter captures stunning image of planet’s frosty dunes

mars orbiter captures stunning image of planets frosty dunes

Dreame Technology is the next robot vacuum maker you should know about

dreame technologies launches ultra affordable robot vacuums l10 pro detail

Why the GPU shortage problem is still getting worse, not better

nvidia rtx 3060 review evga 7

Yes, Dyson’s newest vacuum uses a green laser to see what you can’t

Dyson V15 Detect

NASA’s next-gen Orion spacecraft makes a splash in latest test

nasas orion spacecraft makes a splash in latest test

Apple ad touts iPhone 12’s Ceramic Shield screen, but how about scratches?

apple ad touts iphone 12s tough ceramic shield screen 12

Lime makes it even easier to ride one of its electric scooters

first ever image of a black hole wins scientists 3 million prize lime scooter

Now you can chat with music legends from the comfort of your couch

chat with a music legend from the comfort of your couch nile rodgers virtual interview

March ID@Xbox steam: Start time, where to watch, and what to expect

Xbox Series X Stylized Graphic

iPhone 11 Pro survives for 30 days at bottom of icy lake

iphone 11 pro survives for 30 days at bottom of icy lake rescue