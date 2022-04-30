 Skip to main content
  1. News

Watch NASA drop capsule from 1,200 feet to test Mars Sample Return system

Georgina Torbet
By

NASA has an ambitious plan to bring a piece of Mars back to Earth for study. Called the Mars Sample Return mission, the idea is to send a robotic team consisting of a lander, rover, and an ascent vehicle to the red planet to pick up samples being collected and sealed in tubes by the Perseverance rover. These samples will then be launched off the Martian surface and into orbit, where they’ll be collected and brought back to Earth.

If that sounds complicated, it is. NASA is working on some of the hardware required for this ambitious long-term mission, and recently the agency tested out a new design for the Earth Entry System vehicle which will carry the sample through our planet’s atmosphere and to the surface. And its test was a dramatic one — dropping a model of the vehicle from 1,200 feet and seeing if it survived.

The test was focused on the vehicle’s areoshell, testing out one possible design for the shell which has to protect the delicate electronics and sample inside from the heat and forces of passing through Earth’s atmosphere. To do this, the test was performed at the Utah Test and Training Range, where a helicopter ascended with a model of the vehicle and areoshell, called a Manufacturing Demonstration Unit (MDU), that was covered in sensors and measures 1.25 meters across. The MDU was then dropped by the helicopter and its descent was recorded. Coming from an altitude of 1,200 feet, the MDU reached the speeds that would be engineers think are equivalent to a sample landing mission.

“The MDU was very stable during descent — it didn’t wobble around a lot, and it landed successfully, in the sense that there was no structural damage and it survived impact as expected,” said Jim Corliss, chief engineer for the Mars Sample Return Earth Entry System, in a statement.

Another positive finding of the test was that the aeroshell landed in the correct orientation, with the MDU landing on its nose as the engineers hoped it would. Now, the team can continue working on plans for the Earth Entry System with further tests to come later this year.

Editors' Recommendations

Along for the Ride follows a woman’s transformative summer

Belmont Cameli and Emma Pasarow in Along for the Ride.

James Webb Space Telescope fully aligned and capturing crisp images

Engineering images of sharply focused stars in the field of view of each instrument demonstrate that the telescope is fully aligned and in focus.

The best video games of April 2022

Switch Sports player spiking a volleyball.

How do the Nanoleaf Lines hold up after six months?

Nanoleaf Lines in a gaming room.

All the new tech that blew our reviewers away this month

A glowing blue and purple on the LG C2 OLED.

It’s time to explore other corners of the Wizarding World

Neville, Hermione, Ron, and Harry inside a dark tunnel in HP and the Deathly Hallows Part 2.

Director exits Fantastic Four; The Marvels, Ant-Man 3 swap dates

The Fantastic Four.

Grab this gaming chair deal at Dell and save $150

The Arozzi Verona Pro V2 Gaming Chair in black, on a white background.

This Lenovo ThinkPad deal cuts an incredible $2,000 off the price tag

The ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga Intel (13-inches)

This gaming PC is $1,000 cheaper at Best Buy for today only

CyberPowerPC Gamer Supreme Gaming Desktop against white background and next to a mouse and keyboard.

Google Pixel 6a: Release date, price, leaks, and more

Google Pixel 6a front view.

Ana de Armas will star in the John Wick spinoff, Ballerina

Ana de Armas in No Time To Die.

OnePlus 10 Pro vs. Xiaomi 12 Pro

OnePlus 10 Pro in its Camera case.