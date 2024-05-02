 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space
  3. News

NASA selects 9 companies to work on low-cost Mars projects

By

NASA is expanding its plans for Mars, looking at not only a big, high-budget, long-term project to bring back a sample from Mars but also smaller, lower-cost missions to enable exploration of the red planet. The agency recently announced it has selected nine private companies that will perform a total of 12 studies into small-scale projects for enabling Mars science.

The companies include big names in aerospace like Lockheed Martin and United Launch Services, but also smaller companies like Redwire Space and Astrobotic, which recently landed on the surface of the moon. Each project will get a 12-week study to be completed this summer, with NASA looking at the results to see if it will incorporate any of the ideas into its future Mars exploration plans.

This mosaic is made up of more than 100 images captured by NASA’s Viking 1 orbiter, which operated around Mars from 1976 to 1980. The scar across the center of the planet is the vast Valles Marineris canyon system.
This mosaic is made up of more than 100 images captured by NASA’s Viking 1 orbiter, which operated around Mars from 1976 to 1980. The scar across the center of the planet is the vast Valles Marineris canyon system. NASA/JPL-Caltech

“We’re in an exciting new era of space exploration, with rapid growth of commercial interest and capabilities,” said Eric Ianson, director of NASA’s Mars Exploration Program, in a statement. “Now is the right time for NASA to begin looking at how public-private partnerships could support science at Mars in the coming decades.”

Recommended Videos

The concept studies include looking at ideas for carrying payloads to Mars, such as adapting lunar vehicles for Mars exploration, and for imaging the surface of Mars, using adapted Earth imagining technology or lunar exploration technology. There is also a group of three studies into communication systems, including one from SpaceX, which aims to test out ideas for adapting Earth communication satellites for use at Mars.

Related

Each of the awardees for the program will receive between $200,000 and $300,000 to test out the ideas and produce a report, showing how the technology could be used in future Mars missions.

This is in addition to NASA’s recent announcement that it is looking for ideas from industry for its Mars Sample Return mission, which has been struggling to come up with a concept that is feasible within a reasonable budget. Previous estimates put the cost of the mission as planned at up to $11 billion, which was judged to be too expensive. Now NASA is asking for ideas from commercial partners for that mission too, possibly including technology like the SpaceX Starship rocket, which is being prepared for use in lunar missions.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet
Space Writer
Georgina is the Digital Trends space writer, covering human space exploration, planetary science, and cosmology. She…
NASA, Boeing delay Starliner’s first crewed flight again
Boeing’s CST-100 Starliner spacecraft.

Boeing’s CST-100 Starliner spacecraft. Boeing / Boeing

The first crewed test flight of Boeing Space’s CST-100 Starliner spacecraft has been delayed yet again, but this time it’s not the result of an issue with the vehicle itself.

Read more
Meet NASA’s trio of mini moon rovers set to launch next year
Part of NASA’s CADRE technology demonstration, three small rovers that will explore the Moon together show off their ability to drive as a team autonomously – without explicit commands from engineers – during a test in a clean room at the agency’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in December 2023.

NASA is ramping up its plans for exploring the moon, not only in terms of preparing to send astronauts there but also rovers. There's the VIPER rover, which will search for water around the lunar south pole, and now NASA is introducing a trio of mini rovers called CADRE, or Cooperative Autonomous Distributed Robotic Exploration. These will work together as a team to map the lunar surface, testing the possibilities of using rovers in groups for future exploration.

The rovers, developed at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory, are just the size of a carry-on suitcase. They are designed to move independently but share data so they can cover more ground than a single rover could. They'll have to work over a lunar day, which is about two weeks, to map out features on the surface and look below ground using radar.

Read more
NASA puts out call for potential Mars astronauts
An illustration showing astronauts on the moon.

The Universe is Calling: Apply to Be a NASA Astronaut (Official NASA Video feat. Morgan Freeman)

Up for a trip to Mars? Apply to become an astronaut.

Read more