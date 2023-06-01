 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Space
  3. News

NASA’s June skywatching tips include Mars in the Beehive

Trevor Mogg
By
What's Up: June 2023 Skywatching Tips from NASA

NASA is back again with its monthly roundup of what to look out for in the sky over the coming weeks.

Kicking right off with Thursday and Friday, Mars finds itself in the Beehive Cluster, a group of stars also known as Praesepe or M44 that’s around 600 light years away.

Recommended Videos

“The pairing will make for great viewing through binoculars or a small telescope, with a sparkle of faint stars surrounding the rust-colored disk of Mars,” NASA said on its website.

To make it easy to pick out Mars and the Beehive, try one of these excellent astronomy apps on your smartphone.

Throughout this month you you can also witness Mars and Venus appearing to move closer together in the western sky after sunset. NASA notes that a crescent moon will pass through from June 20 through June 22, making for a striking spectacle at dusk on June 21.

Early birds, meanwhile, can catch Saturn and Jupiter rising before dawn. The two planets will be visible in the eastern side of the sky before sunrise throughout June, and on June 14 Jupiter will rise with the crescent moon.

NASA also recommends looking out for Spica and Arcturus, two particularly bright stars.

“Orange giant Arcturus is the brightest star in Bootes, the herdsman,” the space agency explained. “It’s the fourth brightest star in the sky. It’s much closer than Spica, at a distance of about 37 light years. It’s also quite an old star, compared to our sun, at an age of 7-8 billion years.”

Finally, NASA notes that June 21 is the Summer Solstice in the Northern Hemisphere, and Winter Solstice in the Southern Hemisphere. This means the longest day for the north in terms of sunlight as our nearest star tracks its highest, longest path across the sky, and the shortest in the south, where the sun stays low. Watch NASA’s video at the top of this page to find out how the summer solstice helped the ancient Greeks 2,200 years ago to calculate the size of our planet with impressive accuracy.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Trevor Mogg
Trevor Mogg
Contributing Editor
Not so many moons ago, Trevor moved from one tea-loving island nation that drives on the left (Britain) to another (Japan)…
Ingenuity and Perseverance snap photos of each other on Mars
The Ingenuity helicopter on the surface of Mars, in an image taken by the Perseverance rover. Ingenuity recently made its 50th flight.

Everyone's favorite Mars double act, the Ingenuity helicopter and the Perseverance rover, have been traveling together recently after spending several months apart. As they explore the site of an ancient river delta in the Jezero crater, the pair have snapped images of each other that were recently shared by NASA.

The Perseverance's cameras caught this great shot of Ingenuity, which, as noted in the rover's Twitter post, is now considerably dustier than it was when it first deployed from under the rover's belly two years ago. In its two years on the red planet, Ingenuity has made more than 50 flights, which is incredible when you consider that it was designed to perform just five flights. During that time, Ingenuity had to take a break from long flights to deal with the cold martian winter, but since the beginning of the year, the helicopter has been back, making some of its longest flights yet.

Read more
NASA confirms ISS will host cosmonauts through 2028
The International Space Station’s solar arrays provide power for the orbiting laboratory. NASA will install a total of six new roll out solar arrays in front of the existing arrays at 1A, 2B, 3A, 3B, 4A, and 4B to augment the power. During the Aug. 24 spacewalk, NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei and astronaut Akihiko Hoshide of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency will install the modification kit on the 4A power channel, where the next new roll out solar array will be installed in 2022.

The International Space Station (ISS) looked for a while like it was about to become a little less international when the Russian space agency chief suggested last year that his country would stop sending cosmonauts to the orbital outpost “after 2024.”

Roscosmos chief Yuri Borisov made the statement in July during a period of increasing tension between the U.S. and Russia following Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine five months earlier.

Read more
NASA’s InSight lander looks into Mars to study the planet’s core
This artist’s concept shows a cutaway of Mars, along with the paths of seismic waves from two separate quakes in 2021. Detected by NASA’s InSight mission, these seismic waves were the first ever identified to enter another planet’s core.

NASA's Mars InSight lander may have come to the end of its mission last year, but data from the lander is still being used to contribute to science. Data that the lander collected on marsquakes, seismic events that are similar to earthquakes, has been used to get the best look yet at Mars's core.

The lander was armed with a highly sensitive seismometer instrument that could detect seismic waves as they moved through the martian interior. By looking at the way in which these waves bounced off boundaries and moved at different speeds through different materials, scientists can work out what the inside of a planet is composed of. The latest findings show that the martian core is around 2,220 miles across, which is smaller than previously thought. The core is also denser than previously believed The results also showed that around one-fifth of the core, which is made up of liquid iron alloy, is composed of sulfur, oxygen, carbon, and hydrogen.

Read more