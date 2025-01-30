Where to buy the RTX 5090 and RTX 5080 today

Table of Contents Table of Contents RTX 5090 RTX 5080 Prebuilt PCs

The day is finally upon us — Nvidia’s best graphics cards are here, and you can buy them now. The RTX 5090 and the RTX 5080 are now available at various retailers, both online and in brick-and-mortar stores. There’s just one problem: The cards may suffer from limited availability, so the sooner you shop, the better.

While we expect these GPUs to sell out quickly over the next few weeks, it’s still possible to buy them today. Find out where to buy the RTX 5090 and the RTX 5080 today.

RTX 5090

Nvidia’s RTX 5090 is a complete beast, and it comes with a price tag to match. Starting at $2,000, these GPUs aren’t cheap, but they also won’t be easy to come by. Leakers and manufacturers alike have been pretty vocal about the fact that we may face a GPU shortage when it comes to these cards. For instance, MSI said that it’ll open preorders today, but the cards won’t ship until February 6. Still, no reason not to buy one now — they’ll probably be sold out by February 6, anyway.

Let’s start with Best Buy. The retailer currently has two RTX 5090 models up for grabs. There’s the Nvidia Founders Edition model sold at the recommended list price (MSRP) of $1,999, and there’s a much pricier Gigabyte Aorus Master Ice in a gorgeous silver color, and that one will cost you $2,529.

Newegg has a whole lot of RTX , and all of these cards are made by some of Nvidia’s most popular partners. You’ll find Asus, MSI, Gigabyte, and Zotac cards up for grabs at varying prices, although the vast majority are sold at above MSRP. The good news is that there are plenty of GPUs up for grabs, so you very well might be able to score one before they’re all gone.

B&H is another retailer that has a bunch of RTX 5090s in stock. The cards are only available through B&H’s waiting list, which means you can only grab one if you sign up for a Stock Alert request — the first people to sign up will be the first ones to get notified and be able to buy one. There are cards from PNY, MSI, Asus, and Gigabyte, ranging from more reasonable options like to outrageous GPUs like this liquid-cooled .

The card is also most likely going to be available at Nvidia’s own store as well as through .

If you’re based in Canada, you have a few options, including , , and Memory Express.

While you’re here, don’t forget that the RTX 5090 is a power-hungry beast, so you might need a new PSU.

RTX 5080

The Nvidia RTX 5080 is a much cheaper card at $999, but it’s still powerful. While far behind the RTX 5090, it outpaces the RTX 4080 Super and isn’t too far behind the RTX 4090. We’re not sure whether this card will suffer from similar availability constraints as the RTX 5090, but it’s better to be safe than sorry — these GPUs might sell out quickly, seeing as the RTX 4080 Super is running low on stock levels, too.

Starting with , the retailer is a good place to find an RTX 5080. There are lots of variants available, and although they might sell out quickly, there are several different models up for grabs at the time of writing.

Similarly, B&H seems like a . There are models from Asus, MSI, Gigabyte, and PNY. Much like with the RTX 5090, you’ll need to sign up for B&H’s waiting list and hope you were quick enough to get picked to buy the GPU.

Strangely enough, Best Buy doesn’t have any RTX 5080s in stock right now, but it does have that come with the RTX 5080. I’d be wary of the availability of the latter, as it’s unclear when they’ll become available.

We expect the RTX 5080 to make an appearance at , with third-party models as well as Nvidia’s Founders Edition up for grabs.

People in Canada can also find these GPUs at the same retailers as the RTX 5090, meaning , Memory Express, and .

Prebuilt PCs

If you don’t want the hassle of building your own PC, you’re in luck. System builders prepared several prebuilt PCs for the launch of the RTX 5090 and the RTX 5080, so there are options if you want to just get a computer and start gaming right away.

Best Buy is a good place to check first. There are some surprisingly decent prebuilt deals, such as this Asus ROG G700, priced at $2,399. Aside from the RTX 5080, the PC also comes with an Intel Core Ultra 7 Series 2 CPU, 32GB of VRAM, and a 2TB SSD.

If you prefer AMD, iBUYPOWER prepared a prebuilt with the Ryzen 9 9900X and 32GB of DDR5 RAM, starting at $2,999.

Adorama also has a few , starting at $2,299 and going all the way up to $2,769.

Want a prebuilt with an RTX 5090? So far, Newegg seems like your best bet. The retailer is offering AMD and Intel models from a few system builders, including ABS, AVGPC, and Yeyian. There are a couple of RTX 5090 models, one from Yeyian and one from ABS, both priced at $4,299 and running on Intel.

Stock levels for these GPUs are bound to be volatile in the next few weeks, so check back here for more offers throughout the day.