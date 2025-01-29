 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

You’ll need to win the lottery for a chance to buy the RTX 5090

By
The RTX 5090 sitting on a pink background.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

Nvidia’s RTX 5090 is almost here, but the January 30 release date doesn’t necessarily mean immediate availability on the shelves. So far, it seems like stock levels will be highly limited for a while, which prompts some retailers to get creative. One Japanese retailer is now hosting a lottery, and the prize is a ticket that allows you to spend $2,000 and more on Nvidia’s best graphics card. Meanwhile, even MSI confirms that availability is going to be pretty scarce.

The store, called “Goodwill Nagoya Osu,” said that it’ll begin selling the RTX 5090 on January 31, but you can’t just walk in and shell out some of your hard-earned cash on a GPU. You’ll have to gamble and hope for the best. Sales begin at 11 a.m., but only those who are lined up outside the store at 10.20 a.m. will be given a ticket. This peculiar ad was spotted by VideoCardz.

Recommended Videos

Camping outside a store is no news to a GPU enthusiast, as we’ve seen people setting up tents outside of Micro Center a couple of days ago. That’s a much longer wait, but at least those shoppers won’t have to rely on luck to let them spend $2,000 and get their hands on Nvidia’s latest graphics card. However, we have also seen the lottery system used in the U.S. before during the GPU shortage, so it’s not that unusual — we just haven’t had to deal with these types of shortages for a while now.

Get your weekly teardown of the tech behind PC gaming
Check your inbox!
Privacy Policy

【告　知】
RTX5090,RTX5080販売方法に関して
1/31　11時より販売開始の次世代GPUは
名古屋大須店では『抽選販売』といたします。
10時20分より抽選券を配布。
10時20分の時点でお並びいただいた方を抽選対象といたします。
入荷商品、数量は、1/30の23時以降にお伝えします。 pic.twitter.com/sWUh0p9nOa

&mdash; GOODWILL 名古屋大須店 (@GW_Nagoyaoosu) January 29, 2025

All of these somewhat extreme measures can be traced back to the limited stock we’ve been hearing about for the last week or so. It appears that at launch, the RTX 50-series will be hard to come by. While Nvidia’s Founders Edition is likely to be available, there may not be enough GPUs to meet the demand — which is definitely saying something, given how expensive the card is going to be.

Third-party cards are a gamble — it’s hard to say which retailer and which manufacturer will have good availability on launch day. As reported by StinceBuilt, MSI has confirmed that it’ll be delaying the shipment of its RTX 5090 graphics cards, and the GPUs will not be available until February 6. Preorders will still open on January 30 as planned, though.

What about the RTX 5080? Will that card be in stock? Check back tomorrow as we’ll make sure to keep you posted on where to buy an RTX 5090 and an RTX 5080 on launch day.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Monica J. White
Monica J. White
Computing Writer
Monica is a computing writer at Digital Trends, focusing on PC hardware. Since joining the team in 2021, Monica has written…
The RTX 5090 is absolutely stunning — but Nvidia made one annoying change
The RTX 5090 sitting on top of the RTX 4080.

I could make a solid argument for calling the RTX 5090 one of the best graphics cards based on looks alone. Nvidia has seriously stepped-up its design game over the past handful of generations, but the latest two-slot flagship might be the most stunning design Nvidia has created to date.

It's an almost perfect marriage of form and function, all executed to near perfection rather than strapping a chunky cooler on the PCB and calling it a day. It's only near perfect, though. For as gorgeous as the RTX 5090 Founder's Edition is, it has one annoying change that's made it a pain to integrate into my PC.

Read more
Nvidia says melting power connectors are a thing of the past
The graphics card connectors on a power supply. The connectors are burned and melted from where an Nvidia 12VHPWR cable from an RTX 4090 graphics card has been plugged in and overheated.

Nvidia has expressed confidence that the infamous melting issues with the 12VHPWR power connectors, which plagued some RTX 40-series GPUs, will not recur with its next-generation RTX 50-series lineup.

As reported by QuasarZone, during the Nvidia RTX AI Day 2025 event in South Korea, Nvidia representatives assured attendees that the overheating and melting issues experienced with the RTX 4090's 12VHPWR connector have been resolved in the RTX 50 series. “We don’t expect that to happen with the RTX 50 series. We made some changes to the connector to respond to the issue at the time, and we know that it is not happening now, about two years later,” said an Nvidia representative.

Read more
Nvidia’s RTX 50-series might give us a repeat of the GPU shortage
Nvidia's RTX 5090 sitting at CES 2025.

Nvidia's RTX 5090 and RTX 5080 are set to release later this month, and there's no doubt that they'll end up being some of the best graphics cards of the year. Unfortunately, it also seems that they might be hard to come by, as many sources expect that the RTX 50-series will have very limited availability to start with.  If this checks out, we might see a similar situation to the GPU shortage we endured during the launch of the RTX 30-series.

VideoCardz compiled a number of leaks that all add up to the same thing: Nvidia and its partners may not be able to supply many next-gen GPUs in time for the launch date. This wouldn't necessarily mean that the official January 30 release date would get pushed -- that's pretty unlikely at this point. Instead, the GPUs might be up for sale, but limited in number, and they won't be restocked for some time.

Read more