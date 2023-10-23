Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

In a move designed to boost U.S. competitiveness and innovation in the tech sector, the White House on Monday designated 31 tech hubs located across the country.

The Tech Hubs program was authorized by the CHIPS and Science Act, signed by President Joe Biden last year. It’s part of the president’s “Bidenomics” agenda aimed at growing the economy from the middle out and bottom up, the White House said.

The hubs span 31 states and will focus on developing and growing innovative industries linked to semiconductors, clean energy, critical minerals, biotechnology, precision medicine, artificial intelligence, and quantum computing, among others.

The initiative paves the way for a range of interested bodies to compete for up to $75 million in grants for investments in innovation, supply chain resilience, and job creation.

One of the designated tech hubs is Baltimore, selected from a pool of 400 applicants, CBS News reported.

Baltimore’s consortium comprises businesses, colleges, universities, and local governments. Its plan is to use AI and biotechnology to improve health outcomes through the development of new medicines and therapies.

Latoya Staten, director of impact at Fearless, a company that helped design Baltimore’s bid, told CBS News that the tech hub designation was “exciting news” and “is going to be able to bring lots of economic impact and jobs.”

Announcing the initiative on Monday, the White House said: “For too long, economic growth and opportunity has clustered in a few cities on the coasts,” adding that the hubs will bring the “benefits and opportunities of scientific and technological innovation to communities across the country, with nearly three-quarters significantly benefitting small and rural areas and more than three-quarters directly supporting historically underserved communities.”

