Digital Trends
News

The Whizz Bang helps boys and men improve their marksmanship when nature calls

AJ Dellinger
By
whizz bang potty training indiegogo a6znhxjmwxabspumk3c2

No one likes to walk into the bathroom and discover evidence of poor marksmanship on the toilet seat. For parents and spouses sick and tired of cleaning up someone else’s mess before doing their own business, there’s Whizz Bang.

Instead of allowing a bathroom goer — be it a child who is just learning how to use the toilet or an adult who should know better — to shoot from the hip, Whizz Bang turns every trip to the toilet into a game.

The device installs with a simple, universal mount. Once in place, it creates a target to aim at with an LED light. That bull’s eye not only helps kids maintain their focus on the process of peeing, it helps people of all ages cut down on the splash back that can come from poorly aimed bathroom trips. It doesn’t quite turn your toilet into a fully functioning smart toilet, but it does the trick for its specific task.

When a person going to the bathroom manages to hit the LED target projected into the toilet bowl, they are rewarded with arcade sound effects that encourage them to stay on target. The product doesn’t go all the way with gamification—there are no scores or long-term tracking of any sort. That’s probably for the best, though. Unlocking achievements for going to the bathroom may be a step too far (and it may even have the accidental side effect of encouraging people to drink more water so they can play more).

To be clear, Whizz Bang is not yet available, so if you’re looking for a quick fix to your potty training woes, you’ll have to look elsewhere. The product is currently raising funds via IndieGoGo and is looking to raise $10,000 within the next month.

Pre-orders for the product start at $19 and promise delivery to “early bird” backers by April 2019. If you don’t get in on the discounted price for early supporters, Whizz Bang will run you $24 — though the delivery date remains the same. Or you can use the eight-month wait to receive the Whizz Bang to train your children without the benefit of technological assistance.

Don't Miss

Apple iPhone XS: News, rumors, specs, and more
best and worst features android 9 pie digital wellbeing
Mobile

Google researchers examine how to combat smartphone addiction

Smartphones are built to be engaging, but the likes of Google and Apple are finally working on ways to help people manage their tech time. In fact, a new Google study notes that in general people feel an obligation to their tech.
Posted By Christian de Looper
Stephen Kings It review
Movies & TV

Pennywise the Clown and Paul Bunyan star in 'It: Chapter Two' set photos

A second film based on Stephen King's novel It hits theaters in September 2019. Here's everything we know about It: Chapter 2, which is set 27 years after the events of 2017's box-office blockbuster, It.
Posted By Rick Marshall
Wear OS vs. Apple Watch
Wearables

Apple Watch Series 4 may get higher-resolution display with more room for apps

Ready for an all-new Apple Watch for 2018? It looks like Apple may be planning a complete redesign with improved health features. Here are all the details about the upcoming Apple Watch Series 4.
Posted By Steven Winkelman
Chrome OS
Computing

Hacked Chrome extension disguised as legitimate version steals logins

Cloud service Mega.nz recently discovered that hackers had uploaded a fake copy of its Chrome extension to Google's web store. The hacked extension was designed to steal web login credentials from unsuspecting users.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Amazon Delivery Service Partner program
Cars

Mercedes opens U.S. factory to build Sprinter vans, Amazon is first in line

Mercedes-Benz Sprinter vans are getting a big dose of tech, and they'll be built at a new factory in North Charleston, South Carolina. Amazon has already ordered 20,000 for its Delivery Service Partner program.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
irobot roomba i7 charcoal photo app directedroom livingroom
Smart Home

iRobot’s new i7+ Roomba empties itself so you don’t have to

Let's face it: Emptying the dust bin on vacuums is a drag. Ithe company iRobot has eliminated that chore with the i7+ with Clean Base station. It's like a vacuum for your vacuum, sucking up the debris and putting it into a dust bag.
Posted By Kim Wetzel
fujifilm unveils x t3 mirrorless camera with new sensor and processor black front xf18 55mm
Photography

New sensor, 4K at 60 fps make Fujifilm’s X-T3 a drool-worthy camera

New sensor? New processor? New viewfinder? Check, check and check. The new Fujifilm X-T3 completely overhauls the excellent X-T2 with an enhanced sensor, faster autofocus, 60 fps 4K, and much more.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
how to delete your uber account
Mobile

Uber’s upcoming ‘Ride Check’ feature could save your life

Uber's Ride Check feature aims to get help as soon as possible if you're unlucky enough to be involved in a crash in one of its cars. The technology uses GPS and sensors built into smartphones, and launches in the next few months.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
worlds biggest bike share firm faces challenge of sharing economy mobike bikes
Outdoors

App-based bikesharing takes a hit after Mobike suffers at the hands of vandals

The world's largest app-based bikesharing company has exited the English city of Manchester citing vandalism and theft. The departure marks the first time Mobike has been forced to leave a location in such circumstances.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
golf courses delivery drone flies the 19th hole to you flytrex
Emerging Tech

This golf course’s delivery drone flies the 19th hole to you

A new drone delivery service is about to begin testing at a golf course in North Dakota. Developed by drone company Flytrex, golfers can use an app to place their order, take their shot, and then wait for their snacks to fly in.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Samsung SmartThings ADT Home Security Kit
Smart Home

ADT’s new cybersecurity suite adds four levels of digital protection

Augmenting its traditional home alarm system business, ADT introduced Digital Security by ADT. The new suite of cybersecurity services includes identity protection, dark web defense, secure connectivity, and home network protection.
Posted By Bruce Brown
amazon fire hd 8 2017 7
Mobile

Amazon’s new Fire HD 8 range supports Spanish-language FreeTime content

Amazon is bringing a few changes to its Fire HD 8 range, but it's the FreeTime and FreeTime Unlimited apps for kids getting the bigger improvements, with the addition of over 1,000 pieces of Spanish-language content.
Posted By Mark Jansen
AMD Ryzen 5 2400G & Ryzen 3 2200G Review fan
Computing

AMD’s new gaming-ready Athlon processor starts at just $55

AMD has a new gaming-ready chip, and it only costs $55. AMD's Athlon 2200GE processor comes with a dual-core CPU and integrated AMD Radeon Vega graphics. The Athlon 2200GE will compete against Intel's Pentium CPU.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
mirror personal trainer male phone 0172 r3
Health & Fitness

Mirror unveils a gym-in-a-mirror, so you can watch yourself sweat

Mirror is an on-demand, interactive home gym built into what looks like an ordinary full-length mirror. But looks can be deceiving. The device is essentially a one-way mirror baked into a giant LCD screen, and behind your reflection, it…
Posted By Jeremy Kaplan