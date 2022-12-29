12 high-profile tech opportunities for those job hunting

This content was produced in partnership with ZipRecruiter.

Are you an aspiring or experienced tech professional looking to start the new year with a new job? Job search sites, such as ZipRecruiter, have all the tools you need to explore the most high-paying tech jobs currently available, whether you’re seeking to enter or advance in the tech industry. From data scientists to software developers, these positions offer challenges and opportunities to work with up-and-coming and market-leading technology companies. Whether you’re just starting out in your tech career or are an experienced professional looking to take the next step up the ladder, these high-profile tech opportunities are sure to pique your interest. If you’re ready to dive in and explore the top tech opportunities, read on to see what’s available.

Software Developer – Average Salary $110,000

As a software dev, you will be designing, developing, and maintaining applications for computer and mobile platforms. This can involve writing code in various programming languages, such as C++, Java, or Python, and using frameworks and libraries to build efficient and scalable software systems. You may also work with databases, version control systems, and collaboration tools to manage and track code changes. Some responsibilities of a software developer include collaborating with a team to design and ship new features, identifying and fixing bugs in existing software, maintaining and improving applications, designing and implementing software tests and debugging processes, and participating in code reviews to ensure quality and compliance with standards.

Software development is a rapidly evolving field, so it is important for developers to keep up to date with new technologies and practices. This often involves continuing education, such as taking online courses and workshops or attending conferences. If you’re new to the field and want to become a software developer, you will typically need at least a bachelor’s degree in computer science or a related field. In addition, having strong problem-solving skills, attention to detail, and the ability to work well in a team are important qualities for a successful software developer. Some of the companies hiring software developers on ZipRecruiter right now include Walt Disney, Raytheon, Discover, and Boeing.

Data Scientist – Average Salary $100,000

A data scientist uses scientific methods, processes, and systems to extract insights from available data. Data scientists work with a wide range of data types, including numerical, text, and image data, and may use a variety of tools and techniques to analyze and interpret this. Some common duties of a data scientist include collecting and organizing data from various sources such as databases and web scraping tools, analyzing and interpreting information using statistical and machine learning techniques, building and evaluating predictive models to forecast outcomes and identify trends, visualizing and communicating results using graphs and charts, and collaborating with a team to implement data-driven solutions for clients.

To become a data scientist, you usually need at least a bachelor’s degree in a field such as computer science, statistics, or mathematics. In addition, strong programming skills and experience with statistical analysis and machine learning are important for a successful career in data science. Data scientists should also have excellent communication and problem-solving skills, as they will often be working with teams to identify and solve complex data-related problems. Just a handful of companies hiring data scientists via ZipRecruiter are Bayer, USAA, Jobot, Capital One, UnitedHealth, and even ZipRecruiter itself.

A.I. Specialist – Average Salary $125,000

A.I. specialists work with artificial intelligence technologies to develop and implement A.I.-based solutions for a wide range of applications. An A.I. specialist may work in a variety of industries, including healthcare, finance, manufacturing, and retail, to develop and deploy A.I.-based systems that can automate tasks, analyze data, and offer decision-making advice. Responsibilities of an A.I. specialist include designing and implementing A.I.-based machine learning models, creating computer language and vision processing algorithms, analyzing and interpreting data to identify patterns and trends, developing and maintaining A.I. systems and infrastructure, collaborating with cross-functional teams to identify and solve complex problems using A.I., and staying up to date with new advances in A.I. research and development.

To become an A.I. specialist, you’ll need at least a bachelor’s degree in a field such as computer science, data science, or electrical engineering. In addition, strong programming skills and experience with machine learning and data analysis are important for a successful career in A/I/ development. Other important skills for an A/I/ specialist may include strong problem-solving skills, the ability to work well in a team, and excellent communication skills. A/I/ is a burgeoning field and one of the best tech jobs for the future, with companies like Jobot, Mayo Clinic, Novarad, ZipRecruiter, and Meta (Facebook) hiring on ZipRecruiter right now, along with many others.

IT Manager – Average Salary $150,000

As an IT manager, you’ll be responsible for overseeing the planning, development, and maintenance of an organization’s information technology (IT) systems and infrastructure. This can include managing a team of IT professionals and ensuring that the organization’s IT systems are secure, reliable, and efficient. Being a successful IT manager involves developing and implementing IT policies and procedures, managing the budget and resources for the IT department, providing leadership and guidance for your team of IT professionals, overseeing the setup and maintenance of hardware and software systems, assessing and addressing IT-related issues, and collaborating with other departments to identify and prioritize IT needs.

Becoming an IT manager typically requires a bachelor’s degree in fields such as computer science and information systems. In addition, previous experience in IT and leadership skills are important for a successful IT management career. Other important qualities for an IT manager include strong problem-solving skills, excellent communication and interpersonal skills, and the ability to adapt to ever-changing technology and business needs. Meijer, Jobot, Nintendo, and Gold’s Gym are a few well-known companies hiring IT managers right now, and many state and local governments also have openings — if it’s an organization that uses computers, chances are good that it employs IT managers, so ZipRecruiter listings abound here.

DevOps Engineer – Average Salary $120,000

A DevOps engineer focuses on the development, operation, and maintenance of software systems. DevOps engineers bridge the gap between development and operations teams by automating processes and integrating code changes into the production environment. This requires the use of various tools and techniques to streamline the software development process. DevOps engineering involves designing and implementing continuous integration and delivery pipelines, building and maintaining code infrastructure, automating the deployment and management of apps and services, monitoring and troubleshooting systems, collaborating with developers to identify and resolve issues in the development process, reviewing code, and providing feedback on design and implementation.

To start a career in DevOps engineering, you’ll need a degree in computer science, software engineering, or a related field. Strong programming skills and experience with automation and continuous integration tools are also important qualifications to have. Other important skills for a DevOps engineer may include problem-solving, the ability to work well in a team environment, and excellent communication. Some stand-out companies looking for DevOps engineers right now include AAA, Capital One, ZipRecruiter, and Edward Jones.

Computer Network Architect – Average Salary $120,000

As a computer network architect, you’ll design and install computer networks for organizations. These networks can range from small local networks to large and complex networks spanning multiple locations and connecting multiple devices and systems. Computer network architects work with a variety of hardware technologies, including routers, switches, and other networking equipment to ensure that an organization’s network is efficient, secure, and reliable. Common responsibilities of a computer network architect include designing and planning the layout of an organization’s computer network, configuring and maintaining network hardware and software protocols, ensuring network security and implementing security measures such as firewalls and encryption, monitoring network performance and resolving issues, and staying up to date with advances in networking technology and practices.

If you’re pursuing a career in computer networking, you will need a bachelor’s degree in a field such as computer science or information systems. Hands-on experience with networking technologies and protocols, as well as strong problem-solving and communication skills, are also highly important for a computer network architect. Other qualities of a successful computer network architect include attention to detail, the ability to work well under pressure, and the ability to adapt to evolving technology and business needs. Organizations from businesses to governments require network architects, and a few high-profile ones with openings on ZipRecruiter include Target, Discover, Verizon, Spectrum, and Boeing.

Systems Analyst – Average Salary $100,000

As a systems analyst, you’ll study an organization’s current computer systems and procedures, and then design and implement solutions to improve efficiency and streamline operations. Systems analysts work with a variety of systems, including business, financial, and manufacturing, and use a range of tools and techniques to analyze and design solutions. This career path involves analyzing an organization’s current systems and procedures to identify inefficiencies or problems, developing and documenting requirements for new or improved systems, designing and implementing solutions to increase efficiency and effectiveness, testing and debugging systems to ensure they are functioning properly, training users on new systems and procedures, and providing technical support.

A career in systems analysis typically requires a degree in computer science, information systems, or a related field. As with most high-profile tech jobs, systems analysis also demands strong problem-solving skills, attention to detail, and the ability to communicate technical concepts to non-technical users. The ability to work well in a team, the ability to adapt to changing technology and business needs, and strong analytical skills are also important for success in this field. Some big names that are hiring systems analysts at the moment are Starbucks, Boeing, Spectrum, USAA, and The Pokémon Company.

Information Security Analyst – Average Salary $100,000

Another of the best tech jobs with a six-figure average salary is information security analysis. An information security analyst protects computer systems and networks from cyber threats and data breaches. Information security analysts work to identify security risks and then implement and maintain security measures to protect an organization’s data and systems. This involves assessing potential threats, implementing and maintaining security measures such as firewalls and encryption algorithms, monitoring network activity to identify and respond to attacks or breaches, developing and implementing security policies and procedures, training employees on security best practices, and providing technical support for security-related issues.

Information security analysis usually requires a bachelor’s degree in computer science, information technology, or a similar field, and cyber security certifications are also recommended and often required. In addition, experience with security technologies and protocols, as well as strong problem-solving and communication skills, are important for a successful information security analyst. You can also expect to engage in ongoing education and certification, as this is an ever-changing and rapidly evolving field. USAA, United Health, Verizon, and Raytheon are just a handful of companies with current openings on ZipRecruiter, and educational and government organizations are hiring as well.

Web Developer – Average Salary $80,000

Web development is one of the best tech jobs for the future as it’s one that will always be in high demand. As a web dev, you’ll create and maintain websites and web applications. Web developers work with a variety of programming languages including HTML, CSS, and JavaScript, to design, build, and test web-based systems for computers and mobile platforms. Web development involves designing and building the front-end and back-end of sites and web apps, writing and testing code using various programming languages, collaborating with graphic designers to create visually appealing and user-friendly websites, integrating websites with databases and other systems, debugging and troubleshooting user issues, and maintaining and updating existing websites and apps.

To become a web dev, you will typically need at least a bachelor’s degree in a field such as computer science. Strong programming skills and experience with web development technologies are important for a successful web development career, and it’s not a bad thing to have some of your own graphic design skills and familiarity with user experience (UX) concepts and best practices. Any organization with a website either employs or has employed web devs at some point, and some that are hiring right now include Edward Jones, the University of Pittsburgh, Jobot, FriendFinder, and Braintrust.

Sales Engineer – Average Salary $100,000

A sales engineer combines technical knowledge with interpersonal skills to sell scientific and technical products or services to businesses and other organizations. Sales engineers work with a variety of technologies, including software, hardware, and industrial equipment, and are responsible for demonstrating the technical capabilities and benefits of these products to potential customers. This includes cultivating relationships with clients, assessing the technical needs of organizations and tailoring product demonstrations accordingly, providing technical support and guidance during the sales process, collaborating with engineering and technical teams to understand and communicate the technical capabilities and benefits of products or services, negotiating sales contracts, and maintaining and updating sales reports and records.

Embarking on a career in sales engineering requires a bachelor’s degree in a field such as engineering or computer science, and sales training doesn’t hurt, either. In addition, strong technical knowledge and experience with customer service are important. Other strengths of a good sales engineer include excellent communication and interpersonal skills, and especially the ability to build and maintain relationships with customers. High-profile tech opportunities in this field are typically available with smaller, less well-known companies that are too numerous to list, and it’s a good path for technically minded individuals who like to deal with people.

Computer Support Specialist – Average Salary $57,000

Another one of the best tech jobs for a people person is computer support. A computer support specialist provides technical assistance and troubleshooting advice to people who need a little help. Computer support specialists work in a variety of settings, including businesses, government agencies, and educational institutions, and provide support in person, over the phone, or remotely via the internet. Some duties of a computer support specialist include providing technical assistance and support, diagnosing and troubleshooting hardware and software issues, installing and configuring computer systems and software, assisting users with hardware and software setup, providing training and guidance to users on the proper use of computers and applications, and maintaining and updating documentation on hardware and software systems.

When looking for computer support specialist candidates, companies like to see at least a bachelor’s degree in computer science or a related field. In addition, strong technical knowledge and hands-on experience with computer hardware and software are vital for a successful computer support specialist career. Excellent verbal communication and customer service skills are also an obvious necessity, as are the ability to work well in team settings and strong problem-solving skills (solving problems is the main point of the job, after all). This isn’t the highest-paying job on our list, but many organizations are hiring via ZipRecruiter right now and it’s a good entry point into the field of technology.

Network and Systems Administrator – Average Salary $80,000

A network and systems administrator is responsible for installing, configuring, and maintaining an organization’s computer systems and networks. Network and systems administrators work with a wide array of hardware and software, including servers, routers, and networking protocols, to ensure that an organization’s systems and networks operate safely and smoothly. This job involves setting up and configuring computer systems and networks, monitoring and maintaining these systems, troubleshooting and resolving issues with them, implementing and maintaining security measures on them, managing user accounts and access to them, and providing technical support to users.

Becoming a network and systems administrator usually requires a bachelor’s degree in computer science, information systems, or a related field. A successful candidate should also have some experience with network and systems administration, as well as strong technical skills. Like most of the highest-paying tech jobs, this also naturally requires strong problem-solving skills, the ability to work efficiently under pressure to resolve issues quickly, and excellent teamwork and customer service skills. Jobot, Boeing, Bowman Williams, and the University of California Los Angeles are a few organizations currently looking for network and systems administrators via ZipRecruiter.

