Are you looking for some side hustle ideas? There’s no shortage of side gigs to make extra money from home, especially if you’re a tech-savvy individual. The demand for skilled technology professionals remains high despite recent economic turmoil. If you’re looking for side hustle ideas, we’ve got them. With plenty of opportunities to find tech-related side gigs, we’re here to help you use your skills and experience to make extra cash. We’ve laid out ten technology-related side gigs and tips for finding and succeeding in these roles. We’ve also looked at what is a good gig to make money, along with the best side gigs to make money from home rather than needing to go anywhere. Whether you’re looking to use your coding skills to build websites or your expertise in technology to help individuals and organizations solve problems, there are plenty of technology-related side gigs to fit your abilities and interests. Read on to learn how to leverage your skills and knowledge to earn extra cash on the side, right down to appreciating what is the highest-paying side hustle around right now.

Web development and design

The internet as we know it is built around websites, so web developers and designers will always be in high demand. Web development is one of the best side gigs to make money from home, too, because you can do it project-by-project on a freelance basis, allowing you to pick and choose your clients and take on only the work you know you can handle. It’s also one of the best side hustle ideas, as you’re doing everything on your computer.

As a web developer, you’ll design and create websites, which requires programming knowledge of languages like HTML, CSS, and JavaScript, as well as visual design skills. Because of the technical skills and experience required, there is a higher barrier to entry to web development and design than there is with many other freelance tech jobs. Looking for the answer to what is the highest paying side hustle? Potentially, web development and design are it, if you know your stuff.

Many web development and design side gigs are available, ranging from building simple single-page websites to complex web-based applications. To find web development and design side gigs, start by creating a portfolio of your work and promoting it online through social media, your website, or online freelancing platforms. You could also consider networking with local businesses and organizations in your area to find potential clients. Sites like ZipRecruiter make it a breeze to find contract roles in web development, giving you plenty of flexibility.

Software quality assurance (QA)

Software quality assurance (or QA) is the process of verifying that an application or system meets specified requirements and is fit for its purpose. It involves ensuring the development and maintenance of high-quality software so it’s one of the more skilled side hustle ideas around. The job includes reviews, inspections, testing, and other processes used to evaluate software at different stages of its development. The goal of software QA is to find and fix defects as early as possible, which can reduce the overall cost of development. It is an integral part of the software development life cycle because it helps ensure that the software meets the requirements of the end users and is fit for its intended purpose.

Software QA requires some knowledge and hands-on experience with software development, so coding skills and experience are a plus. As it involves testing by a team separate from the development team, it can be done remotely. However, it will still require communication and collaboration with others (including devs and end users). Fortunately, it can still be one of the many side gigs to make money from home thanks to being able to communicate remotely. QA also involves ongoing documentation and record-keeping, so good organizational and problem-solving skills are essential. To find software quality assurance side gigs, you can create a resume or CV highlighting your technical skills and experience with QA techniques and tools. You could also consider networking with local businesses and organizations in your area or looking for remote work opportunities through job listing sites such as ZipRecruiter, so there are plenty of options.

Tech support

Online tech support can be a lucrative side gig to make money from home if you have both strong technical and interpersonal communication skills. Many different types of tech support roles are available, including providing support for computers, software, mobile devices, and other types of technology. Many companies and organizations need tech support professionals who can work remotely and provide customer support via phone, email, or online chat. These roles often require good communication skills, as you’ll be interacting with customers and helping them troubleshoot their tech issues.

Another option is to offer tech support services to small businesses or individuals in your local area. This could involve setting up and maintaining computer networks, troubleshooting hardware and software issues, and providing training to people. You could advertise your services through social media, local classifieds, or by networking with other professionals in your area. If you’re looking to work for a specific employer, job search sites could be a better alternative than seeking out individuals. Tech support side gigs can be a great way to use your technical skills to help others while being one of the better side gigs to make extra money. Be sure to understand the types of technologies you’re comfortable supporting and be willing to continue learning and staying up-to-date on new technologies as they emerge.

Tech or SEO consulting

Tech consulting and SEO consulting are both excellent side gigs to make extra money if you have strong technical skills and an interest in helping organizations improve their online presence. Tech consultants provide advice and guidance to businesses and organizations on technology-related topics. This could include helping them select and implement new software or hardware systems, developing custom technology solutions, or providing training and support to employees on how to use new technologies. Tech consultants work with various clients, from small startups to large companies, and often specialize in specific areas such as cybersecurity, data management, or software development.

SEO consulting, on the other hand, involves helping organizations improve their search engine rankings to increase their online visibility. This can be done by optimizing website content and structure, conducting keyword research, and building high-quality backlinks. SEO consultants work with clients to develop and implement SEO strategies, track and analyze website traffic and performance, and provide recommendations for improving search engine rankings. For both roles, it’s essential to stay fresh on the latest trends and practices in your area of expertise and effectively communicate your ideas and recommendations to clients. And, of course, you’ll need to check out job search sites for opportunities. Be one of the best though and this really answers the question of what is a good side gig to make money.

Affiliate and referral programs

Affiliate marketing and referral programs are two of the best side gigs to make extra money that don’t necessarily require much technical skill. Affiliate and referral programs can be a great way to earn extra income by promoting products or services from other businesses. In an affiliate program, you earn a commission for every sale or referral that you generate for the company. In a referral program, you earn a reward or commission for referring a new customer or client to the company. Alternatively, you can work as an affiliate manager for a company rather than go it alone, often proving to be one of the better side hustle ideas.

To find affiliate and referral program side gigs, start by researching companies that offer these types of programs and joining their affiliate or referral networks. You can then promote the products or services through your website or social media channels, or by using referral links or referral codes. To succeed in affiliate and referral program side gigs, it’s essential to choose products or services that align with your interests and expertise, as well as things that you feel comfortable promoting to others. You should also be familiar with marketing and sales techniques, such as creating compelling content and using social media to reach potential customers. If you’re looking for a potentially more reliable position by working remotely for a company as an affiliate manager, you can also look for contract roles in the field.

Technical writer

What is the highest-paying side hustle? If you’re a good writer then technical writing could be it. The role focuses on conveying technical information clearly and concisely. Technical writers create user manuals, instructions, technical reports, and online help documentation. Technical writing is a great side gig for individuals with strong written communication skills and an interest in explaining technical concepts in a way that is easy to understand. When working on technical writing side gigs, it’s vital to have strong research and analytical skills and the ability to boil complex topics down to their simpler parts. You should also be familiar with common technical writing tools and standards, such as style guides and document management software.

To find technical writing side gigs, you should put together a portfolio of your writing samples and promote your skills and experience through your website or social media channels. Job search platforms such as ZipRecruiter also have gigs available, and you can use the search tool to narrow down the available listings to local gigs, remote work, contract jobs, and so on. You could also consider networking with local businesses and organizations in your area to find potential clients so there are plenty of side hustle ideas here all tied into technical writing.

Social media manager

If you’re social media savvy and interested in marketing, social media management is another one of the best side gigs to make money from home. A social media manager creates and implements a social media strategy for a business or organization. This involves creating and scheduling social media content, engaging with followers, and analyzing the performance of social media campaigns. Even better, it’s one of the simplest side gigs for making extra money from home, as in many cases all you need is a computer and a savvy mind.

As with any job or side gig, it’s a good idea to create a portfolio of your past work (if you have it) so you can promote your skills and experience. You can do this on your website or social media channels, and job listing sites are also an excellent place to look for social media manager gigs on a contract basis. Small businesses in particular often rely heavily on their social media for low-cost advertising and outreach, so offering your services to local companies is an excellent way to land a side gig.

It takes more than being good at taking photos for Instagram, though. It’s vital to have a strong understanding of social media platforms and marketing practices and familiarity with social media management and analytics tools. You should also be familiar with content creation and marketing strategies and be able to create engaging and effective social media content that aligns with the brand and goals of your client. Keeping on top of the latest trends can sometimes feel like it involves more work than other side hustle ideas, but if you’re regularly online anyhow, it can be the ideal role for some.

STEM tutor

It’s no secret that STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) is a vast and growing field. What you might not know is that STEM tutors are also in high demand, and tutoring can be a great side gig for individuals with solid knowledge of any of these subjects. STEM tutors work with students of all ages to help them understand and master the concepts and principles of STEM fields. This can involve providing one-on-one or small group tutoring sessions, helping students with homework and assignments, and preparing them for exams and assessments. For the science-savvy person, it’s one of the better side gigs to make extra money as it could come naturally to you thanks to your background.

To find STEM tutoring side gigs, you can promote your skills and experience through your social media channels or online tutoring platforms. Job search platforms may also have contract gigs available. You could also consider networking with local schools, educational institutions, and tutoring centers in your area to find potential clients. You need to have a strong understanding of the subjects you’re tutoring (that usually means you’ll be expected to have a degree in your chosen field) and be able to communicate complex concepts to students effectively. You should also be familiar with different teaching methods and be able to adapt your approach to the needs and learning styles of different individuals.

Online course creator

If you’re knowledgeable about a particular subject, one of the best side gigs to make extra money is online course creation. A little different from being an online tutor, this involves developing and teaching online courses or educational programs on a specific topic. Online course creators use various tools and platforms, such as video conferencing software and multimedia content, to teach their courses to students. Online course creation can be a great side hustle for individuals with an interest in teaching and education and can be done as a complement to tutoring, as mentioned earlier.

Online course creation differs from other online side gigs, as you’re not necessarily trying to find clients immediately. Instead, you can use online course platforms to create and sell your courses. You can also use your existing website and social media channels to promote your online courses. As with tutoring, it’s crucial to understand the subject you’re teaching and effectively communicate complex concepts to your audience. Videography skills and familiarity with multimedia equipment are also vital for online course creators. If you’re keen to know what is the highest-paying side hustle, this one is a bit of a slow burner, but it can prove lucrative if you hit upon an excellent idea.

WordPress theme developer

Roughly a third of all websites are mostly built around WordPress. The dominant content management system (CMS) for businesses and organizations, WordPress is a vital skill to learn if you want side hustle ideas that are always in demand. WordPress theme development involves creating custom themes for websites built on this CMS. These themes are templates that determine the look and feel of a website, including its layout, design, and functionality. WordPress theme developers use various tools and coding languages, such as HTML and PHP, to create custom themes that meet their client’s specific needs and requirements. You’ll also want to be familiar with the WordPress platform, including theme structure, templates, and functions.

WordPress theme development can be a great side gig for individuals with skills and experience in programming, web development, and graphic design. It’s also one of the better side gigs to make extra money without needing to leave your home. You can usually fit it around your life well, too, if you want to work unusual hours. To find WordPress theme development side gigs, it’s essential to have a portfolio of your work. If you don’t, you should create some themes, so you have something to show even if you haven’t landed any gigs yet. You can promote your skills and portfolio through a website and personal or professional social media accounts. You can also find contract jobs and remote gigs on platforms like ZipRecruiter that allow you to filter your job search to fit these criteria, but sometimes, word of mouth will count for more than that.

