 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Cars
  3. News

Rivian offers $3,000 off select EVs to gasoline, hybrid vehicle drivers

By
Second-Gen Rivian R1S on a road
Rivian

Early November typically kicks off the run-up to the Black Friday sales season, and this year Rivian is betting it’s the perfect time to lure gasoline drivers towards its EVs.

If you own or lease a vehicle that runs on gasoline, which means even a hybrid vehicle, Rivian is ready to give you $3,000 off the purchase of one of its select fully electric vehicles — no trade-in required.

Recommended Videos

The offer from the Irvine, California-based automaker extends to customers in the U.S. and Canada and runs through November 30, 2024. The program applies to Rivian 2025 R1S or R1T Dual Large, Dual Max or Tri Max models purchased from R1 Shop.

Related

Rivian’s new All-Electric Upgrade offer marks a change from a previous trade-in program that ran between April and June. There, owners of select 2018 gas-powered vehicles from Ford, Toyota, Jeep, Audi and BMW could trade in their vehicle and receive up to $5,000 towards the purchase of a new Rivian.

This time, buyers of the R1S or R1T Rivian just need to provide proof of ownership or lease of a gas-powered, or hybrid vehicle, to receive the discount when they place their order.

Rivian is not going to be the only car maker offering discounts in November: Sluggish car sales from giants such as Stellantis, and rising inventories of new cars due to improving supply chains suggest automakers and dealerships will be competing to offer big incentives through year end.

This follows several years of constrained supply following the Covid pandemic, which led to higher prices in North America.

According to CarEdge Insights, average selling prices for cars remain above what would be called affordable. But prices should continue improving along with rising inventories.

Stellantis brands are entering November with the most inventory, followed by GM and Ford, according to CarEdge. Toyota and Honda, meanwhile, have the least inventory, meaning they probably won’t be under pressure to offer big incentives.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Nick Godt
Nick Godt
2022 Rivian R1S first drive review: An EV SUV fit for an expedition or a drag race
The front three-quarter view of a 2022 Rivian against a rocky backdrop.

Rivian beat the likes of Ford, General Motors, and Tesla to market with an electric pickup truck, but now it’s time for act two.

The 2022 Rivian R1S shares most of its DNA with the Rivian R1T pickup released late last year, but in place of a bed, it has a three-row cabin with seating for seven. It retains the R1T’s distinctive styling, impressive off-road capability, and improbable acceleration, but in a package for drivers who need to carry people instead of stuff.

Read more
Rivian reportedly delays R1T deliveries amid supply chain and quality issues
People and a dog standing in front of a Rivian R1T electric pickup truck.

Rivian successfully launched production of the R1T, its first model, in a former Mitsubishi factory located in Normal, Illinois. Digital Trends drove the electric truck in September 2021 and loved it, but a new report suggests it will take some time before many buyers can do the same.

Several members of the Rivian Forums wrote that a representative for the young company had reached out to inform them of delivery delays. One said that his estimated delivery date was pushed back from October 2021 to February 2022; he added that the Guide the company assigned him blamed the setback on supply chain-related issues. Another user who claims to have placed a reservation for the R1T in February 2019 also wrote that Rivian moved the estimated delivery date from October 2021 to February 2022. Interestingly, that customer added that the Guide blamed the delay on quality control-related issues, though problems with the supply chain were also partly to blame.

Read more
Everything you need to know about the Rivian R1T
Rivian R1T on a beach

Rivian has joined the list of carmakers old and new who want to end Ford's 39-year reign over America's sales chart. While it's not a household name, at least not yet, it became the first company to release a mass-produced electric pickup in the United States. Sure, there have been others: Ford built an electric Ranger in the 1990s as a bit of an experiment. This is different: Rivian is aiming for volume.

The R1T is a four-door, five-seater model developed with adventurers and nature lovers in mind. It's closer in spirit to a Jeep Gladiator that you might see on a trail in Moab than to a Ford F-350 your utility company might use. It's new from the ground up, and it looks like one of the most attractive entries into this burgeoning segment -- Digital Trends put it through its paces on and off the pavement and walked away seriously impressed. Production has finally started so we're taking a look at what it is, what it does, how much it costs, and what's next.
What is it?

Read more